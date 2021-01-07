LeBron James Receives Death Threat From NBA Fan For February Game Vs Brooklyn Nets

This week, one NBA fan took his jokes too far, threatening LeBron James on social media. On his social media account, he posted about shooting the Los Angeles Lakers star during their game against Brooklyn Nets in February. However, after some time, the user took to his account and claimed to have been joking about the whole situation.

LeBron James death threat turns out to be fake

“On Thursday, February 19th, I will be going to a Nets vs Lakers game. I will sneak this gun showed in the picture into the arena and shoot [LeBron James] in the head during a timeout," the user wrote on Instagram, letting James know that he is warned.

However, as backlash increased, the user (who had almost 2000 followers on Instagram) issued an apology. “I’d like to publicly apologize for threatening LeBron AS A JOKE,” the user wrote, admitting that "things like these aren’t jokes and can be taken very seriously". He added that people can hate him, but he truly apologized and wishes he can go back in time and rethink his choices.

While people did accept his apology, some found an old post, where he says James and his young daughter Zhuri should have been in the helicopter crash instead of Kobe Bryant and Gianna on January 26, 2019. The user has now deleted his account.

I was starting to feel bad since he’s probably a kid but nah 100% deserved after seeing this: pic.twitter.com/xbOuq30MzX — Kendrick’s Burner ➐ (@KendrickPBurner) January 6, 2021

Fans on the apparent LeBron James murder plot

He needs help — 2021 Cup Champs (@Leafer85) January 6, 2021

Dude is down horrible — Nick Taylor (@pelicansfan13) January 6, 2021

Kobe was getting this before and after his death. Ppl real weirdos out here — Juice🏁 (@JuiceHussle_) January 6, 2021

Trolls make fun of players but they also have limits this is when things go too far — LNC ⚪️🟣🟡 (@ong768) January 6, 2021

And they say Westbrook, Giannis or any player more hated than LeBron.. mfs dont know the half, most hated on black man in all America for no actual solid reasoning — Cmon man damn (@ShutupSkipfans) January 6, 2021

