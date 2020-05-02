Snoop Dogg Recalls All-time Favourite Moment As Lakers Fan At Staples Center

American rapper Snoop Dogg is known to be a massive supporter of NBA franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the years, Snoop Dogg has been extremely vocal about his love for the Lakers and his admiration for some the greats in Lakers history like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. The rapper joined Kristen Ledlow and Candace Parker on their recent podcast, Ledlow & Parker, and open up on his experience being a Lakers fan and his best memory at Lakers' home arena, the Staples Center.

Snoop Dogg reveals his favourite Staples Center memory

Addressing his favourite memory at the Staples Center, Snoop Dogg recalled the Western Conference Finals between LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. The game seven of the Finals between the Lakers and the Trail Blazers is widely regarded as one of the most dramatic games in Lakers history and Snoop Dogg was courtside as Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant brought the heat to the game during the latter stages. Lakers won 89-84 and Snoop Dogg revealed he was so elated after the win that he stormed the Lakers locker room to party with the roster.

"I think we had beat the Trail Blazers, Game 7, we had beat 'em," recalled Snoop Dogg. "And me and my homeboys, we just busted the locker room and we see Chick Hearn and Jim Hill, and all the Lakers. And we just went in there and like partying with the Lakers. It was crazy."

"It made the news too but we didn't care, we just broke all the rules," he added. "We were so happy. Phil Jackson looked at us like, 'Man if you all don't get out of here.' We were like, 'We don't care, we in here man, kick us out."

Lakers vs Trail Blazers, Game 7, Western Conference Finals

Despite falling 3-1 behind in the series, Trail Blazers did extremely well to force a Game 7. Trail Blazers dominated Game 7 for much of the period and even held a 15-point lead with just over 10 minutes left on the clock. With the Staples Center firmly behind their team, Lakers erupted in the final stages of the game to snatch the win.

Brian Shaw, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant found their groove late on for the decisive win. Shaq finished the game with 19 points and five assists. Bryant posted 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks for the win.

LA Lakers went on to beat Indiana Pacers to win the NBA championship, on route to registering a three-peat (2000 - 2002).

