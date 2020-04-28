LeBron James Claims Michael Jordan Winning First NBA Title 'damn Near Had Me Tearing Up'

Basketball News

LeBron James was moved by Michael Jordan's first NBA title as seen on 'The Last Dance'. Here is what the Lakers star had to say about the documentary.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

The Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, came out with fresh episodes this past weekend. The new instalments revealed the Bulls' fight against the Detroit Pistons in the early 1990s and Michael Jordan's first NBA title story along with Denis Rodman's role in the Chicago setup. Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to talk about how he was moved by the video of Michael Jordan breaking down after winning his first NBA title. 

Also Read | Dennis Rodman contract: How much money did the Bulls star make alongside Michael Jordan?

The MJ vs Lebron James debate

Michael Jordan first NBA title

Also Read | Where do Michael Jordan and his wife live? Details of Michael Jordan's stunning houses

LeBron James says Michael Jordan Winning 1st NBA Title 'Damn Near Had Me Tearing Up'

Also Read | How many people watched The Last Dance? The Last Dance ratings

The MJ vs LeBron James debate has been doing the rounds ever since the former Cleveland Cavaliers star began his rise in the NBA. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are often compared to each other as basketball fans debate over who is the greatest of all time. LeBron James has three titles to his name as compared to Michael Jordan's six. However, the three-time NBA Finals MVP revealed that he 'teared up' while watching Episode 3 of The Last Dance which showed Michael Jordan first NBA title win over Magic Johnson-led LA Lakers. The Last Dance ratings have hit the roof this week as fans, including LeBron James, demand for the release of the rest of the episodes as soon as possible. 

Also Read | How to watch the last dance online and live streaming? The Last Dance ratings

The Last Dance ratings

Dwyane Wade gets a bout of motivation after watching The Last Dance

Also Read | Draymond Green claims Kevin Durant changed when LeBron James was considered NBA's best

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories