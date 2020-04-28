LeBron James Claims Michael Jordan Winning First NBA Title 'damn Near Had Me Tearing Up'

The Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, came out with fresh episodes this past weekend. The new instalments revealed the Bulls' fight against the Detroit Pistons in the early 1990s and Michael Jordan's first NBA title story along with Denis Rodman's role in the Chicago setup. Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to talk about how he was moved by the video of Michael Jordan breaking down after winning his first NBA title.

The MJ vs Lebron James debate

Michael Jordan first NBA title

On this day in 1991, Michael Jordan and the Bulls won their first NBA championship 🏆



The GOAT averaged 31,2 points, 11.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds and shot 55.8% in the finals. pic.twitter.com/v5EDdAYwwE — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) June 12, 2019

LeBron James says Michael Jordan Winning 1st NBA Title 'Damn Near Had Me Tearing Up'

Watching Episode 4. Watching/Seeing MJ hold that first 🏆 damn near had me tearing up 🥺! That feeling and level of emotions is unexplainable when you been through the 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 27, 2020

The MJ vs LeBron James debate has been doing the rounds ever since the former Cleveland Cavaliers star began his rise in the NBA. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James are often compared to each other as basketball fans debate over who is the greatest of all time. LeBron James has three titles to his name as compared to Michael Jordan's six. However, the three-time NBA Finals MVP revealed that he 'teared up' while watching Episode 3 of The Last Dance which showed Michael Jordan first NBA title win over Magic Johnson-led LA Lakers. The Last Dance ratings have hit the roof this week as fans, including LeBron James, demand for the release of the rest of the episodes as soon as possible.

Dwyane Wade gets a bout of motivation after watching The Last Dance

Man #TheLastDance had me so motivated last night—I got up as soon as it went off and started working out. It’s nothing like being inspired by someone else greatness! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 27, 2020

