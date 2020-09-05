SOP Vs SPT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Trefl Sopot (SOP) will square off against Spojnia Stargard (SPT) in the upcoming Polish Basketball League game on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The game is scheduled to start at 9.05 pm IST. Trefl Sopot (SOP) are currently on the thirteenth spot in the Polish Basketball League standings. Spojnia Stargard (SPT), on the other hand, occupy the ninth spot of the standings after picking up a win in their first game this season.

Fans can play the SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction, SOP vs SPT Dream11 top picks and the SOP vs SPT Dream11 team.

SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2020

Time: 9:05 pm IST

Venue: Ergo Arena in Sopot, Poland

SOP vs SPT live: SOP vs SPT Dream11 team, squad list

SOP vs SPT Dream11 team: Trefl Sopot (SOP) squad

Wiktor Jaszczerski, Martynas Paliukenas, Lukasz Kolenda, Tyson Jay Haws, Daniel Ziolkowski, Karol Gruszecki, Patryk Pulkotycki, Michal Kolenda, Darious Moten, Pawel Leonczyk, Lukasz Klawa, Witalij Kowalenko, Dominik Olejniczak, Sebastian Rompa

SOP vs SPT Dream11 team: Spojnia Stargard (SPT) squad

Piotr Potap, Szymon Walczak, Tomasz Snieg, Ricky Tarrant, Filip Matczak, Wayne Blackshear, Szymon Szmit, Mateusz Kostrzewski, Kacper Mlynarski, Baylee Steele, Filip Siewruk

SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction: SOP vs SPT Dream11 top picks

Trefl Sopot (SOP): Karol Gruszecki, Martynas Paliukenas and Michal Kolenda

Spojnia Stargard (SPT): Mateusz Kostrzewski, Kacper Mlynarski and Baylee Steele

SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Trefl Sopot (SOP): Martynas Paliukenas (PG), Karol Gruszecki (SG), Michal Kolenda (SF), Pawel Leonczyk (PF), Dominik Olejniczak (C)

Spojnia Stargard (SPT): Szymon Walczak (PG), Filip Matczak (SG), Kacper Mlynarski (SF), Mateusz Kostrzewski (PF), Baylee Steele (C)

SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction: SOP vs SPT Dream11 team

Point Guards: Lukasz Kolenda (SP), Tomasz Snieg

Shooting Guard: Karol Gruszecki

Small Forwards: Michal Kolenda, Wayne Blackshear, Kacper Mlynarski

Power Forward: Pawel Leonczyk

Centers: Dominik Olejniczak

SOP vs SPT live: SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction

Spojnia Stargard (SPT) start as favourites to win the game.

Note: The SOP vs SPT Dream11 prediction and SOP vs SPT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOP vs SPT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

