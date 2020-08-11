Steph Curry Misses Playing Basketball, Says He Had Major 'FOMO' During NBA Restart

While 22 teams travelled to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to complete the on-hiatus 2019-20 NBA season, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were among teams that were eliminated. While Curry has been practising at the Warriors facility regularly, these are the first playoffs the 32-year-old guard will miss in seven years. During a recent phone interview with The New York Times, the Warriors star revealed that while he is happy about the league resuming play, he had major "FOMO" (fear of missing out) when the games at Orlando began.

Steph Curry and the fear of missing out

Curry spoke to the newspaper while returning from the PGA Championship, which he said was so quiet, he almost forgot it was a major tournament. Curry, who is known for his love for golf, was one of the few people allowed at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco after it closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Curry admitted that the PGA Championship was on his bucket list, it was also a distraction from the fact that he and the Warriors are not playoff contenders this season.

“Obviously I was happy to see basketball back on TV, but that first week I had major FOMO,” Curry admitted. He explained that once he saw LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George "go at it", it made him remember "how much fun it is to play in those types of games and that kind of level". Curry said he "misses" playing at that level, while he referred to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers opening game on July 30 (July 31 IST).

The Warriors, who went 15-50 this season, were among teams who had to sit out the rest of the season. The team were already without Klay Thompson, who tore his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals. Four games into the 2019-20 season, Curry broke his left hand during the Warriors game against Phoenix Suns on October 30. Without Curry, Thompson and other key players, the Warriors found themselves at the bottom of the table. However, officials believe the team will make a comeback after Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green return to the court together.

Steph Curry training: Warriors play NBA live scores while at practising

Curry revealed details of the Warriors practise, where only four players can be at the gym at one time due to the COVID-19 health concerns. However, they always have games at the bubble playing, even when Curry is training at 11:00 AM EST. “It’s just weird,” Curry said. Curry broke his hand after four games, while the season was suspended shortly after he returned in March. Despite the Warriors' disastrous record this season, the three-time NBA champion is sure the team will bounce back with Andrew Wiggins on their roster, along with a guaranteed top-five draft pick in 2020.

Curry went on to share how their "roster kid of speaks for itself", especially in terms of what he, Thompson and Green have "been through". Curry added that they need to use their time wisely since this is "unchartered territory", both for teams at and away from the bubble.

Curry's brother, Seth Curry - who's at the NBA bubble with the Dallas Mavericks - spoke about Curry's situation. “For most of my career, I’m usually the one who’s been home watching Steph late in the season,” Seth Curry explained. “Now it’s the other way around and I’m still at work. I can tell it’s a little tough on him.” Curry has promised to wear Seth's No. 30 jersey and appear as a virtual fan during a game at the bubble.

The two-time NBA MVP also spoke about how his time at the bubble would be, which mostly includes basketball, sleep and of on off days. According to Curry, that is "not a bad setup". However, one will also have to be away from their families for an extended period of time. Speaking about players' commitment at the NBA bubble, Curry said that he remains “proud of every single one of these players.” On dealing with his FOMO, Curry said he is enjoying extra time with his family – wife Ayesha and three children – and his business ventures (along with the occasional events like the PGA outing).

