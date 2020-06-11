San Antonio Spurs Great Gregg Popovich's Speech On Racism From 2017 Lights Up The Internet

On September 25, 2017, Gregg Popovich spoke about racism and his political views on San Antonio Spurs' media day. Popovich talked about President Donald Trump, and also spoke about Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality and racism. As a result of the ongoing protests after George Floyd's murder on May 25, Popovich's 2017 speech is once again making the rounds on social media, with fans on Twitter discussing the head coach's words from 2017.

Also read | San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich speech and Gregg Popovich on racism: Embarrassed as a white person

Gregg Popovich speech on racism from 2017

Popovich: "We still have no clue what being born white means."



here's the full quote pic.twitter.com/sI98j9gNMs — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) September 25, 2017

Also read | Gregg Popovich calls Trump 'deranged' during Black Lives Matter movement: Gregg Popovich on racism and Gregg Popovich speech

Popovich first spoke about Trump's election, stating he cannot believe anything that leaves Trump's mouth. While expressing his views, Popovich stated that he lives in the US, and has the right to say and think what he wants, and it has nothing to with his position. He added that if it helps someone think in a particular way, it is good, but the discussion needs to take place.

The Gregg Popovich speech continued with the Spurs legend talking about racism, and how it is something everyone understands. As per Popovich, if one does not talk about it constantly, the situation will not improve. He added that 'there has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change, whether it’s the LGBT movement, or women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter'. Popovich said that people, especially white people, need to be made uncomfortable.

Popovich, the longest-serving head coach in the NBA, explained that it was 'hard to sit down and decide' that one had a lead because they are born white as they have an advantage that is 'systemically, culturally, psychologically rare'. However, people choose not to look at it that way because it is difficult, and everyone wants to 'hold their position, people want their status quo, people don’t want to give that up'. The Spurs head coach concluded that until one gives that up, things will not be fixed.

Popovich continued to talk about racism, talking about the Spurs having the ability to say anything they want to. As per Popovich, unless the action is ridiculous, his players will be respected no matter what. He added that the situation gets personal, and one needs to more about the organic way to fights things like 'efforts to restrict voter registration, comments that demean cultures, ethnic groups, races and women'. Popovich explained that people will start questioning where they live, uncomfortable with where they are. He referred to their country as an 'embarrassment to the world' and concluded by saying that people need to work towards the America everyone thought they had, and work on the problems at hand.

Also read | 'I'm embarrassed as a white person' - San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on racism and Gregg Popovich speech2

Also read | What happened to Gregg Popovich? Tim Duncan takes temporary charge at Spurs Gregg Popovich

Popovich's recent comments on racism and Donald Trump