Gregg Popovich Calls Trump 'deranged', Addresses Police Brutality After George Floyd Death

George Floyd's death has started a wave of protests in the USA, with thousands of people gathering to seek justice. San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich also commented on the tragic incident, along with reacting to President Donald Trump's views about the same. The Gregg Popovich on Trump comments referred to Trump as 'deranged', calling him out for his words. Last week, a 46-year-old African American man called Floyd was murdered by a police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he lost his life. The incident was captured on camera, where Chauvin ignored Floyd's protests about not being able to breathe.

Donald Trump's tweet about Goerge Floyd

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Gregg Popovich quotes: Gregg Popovich on Trump, calls him 'deranged'

While some people have not agreed with the Gregg Popovich on Trump, many have voiced their support for the Spurs coach. Popovich spoke to The Nation's Dave Zirin on Sunday, where he discussed Floyd's death and racism revolving around police violence which led to the tragic death. Popovich believes that the reason the protests have been 'so explosive' because though people continue to speak about racism and police brutality, nothing has ever changed. He then talked about Trump, expressing his anger and dissatisfaction over the President's words.

Popovich stated that Trump's comments are unbelievable, and that 'if Trump had a brain, even if it was 99% cynical, he would come out and say something to unify people'. However, Popovich thinks he does not care about unity, and referred to him as 'deranged'. As per the Spurs head coach, Trump always priorities what benefits him personally, and is never working towards the greater good.

Popovich further added that it 'so clear what needs to be done'. All the nation needs, according to Popovich, is for their president to say 'Black Lives Matter'. However, he knows Trump will not do it as 'it’s more important to him to mollify the small group of followers who validate his insanity'. He explained that the system will have to change, and he is willing to help in any way possible as that is what leaders are supposed to do. Popovich stated that Trump will never follow the positive path as he is 'not a leader'. He thinks they have a 'fool in place of a president' and even called out Senator Mitch McConnell. Popovich stated that he 'really runs the country' and 'destroys the United States for generations to come'. He once again referred to Trump as a 'deranged idiot', who should just be ignored. Popovich even spoke up about the protests, deeming them extremely necessary. He believes that the bad can be limited, but only if people organize things better.

Gregg Popovich quotes: Gregg Popovich on Trump, racism and George Floyd's death

Gregg Popovich unleashes on Trump



'If Trump had a brain ... he would come out and say something to unify people. But he doesn’t ... he's a destroyer ... That’s why he hides in the White House basement ... He creates a situation and runs away like a grade-schooler'



(@thenation) pic.twitter.com/r0Ki2uQEui — Yardbarker (@yardbarker) June 1, 2020

(Image courtesy: NBA official site, AP)