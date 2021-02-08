Spurs Vs Rockets: Brawl Breaks Out Between Fans In Stands At Houston's Toyota Center

The San Antonio Spurs edged past the Houston Rockets 111-106 on Saturday (Sunday IST). While DeMar DeRozan led the team to victory, the game was not the only point of focus. As per multiple videos shared online, a brawl broke out in the stands in the stands, where fans fought each other.

Also read | NBA players have concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccine, league set to address scepticism

Watch: Fight at NBA game at Toyota Center

In the video, fans can be seen throwing punches, pushing and shoving each other while cursing. As the fight escalated, a fan was shoved over the seats, while another was in a headlock till the police arrived. As per spectators, there were many Houston police officers and security guards present, though no one knew why they allowed the situation to escalate.

Another fan shared that while it had been a good game, the 'dude in the Hakeem (Olajuwon) jersey' got personal about cities, which caused problems. Fans also stated that one Rockets fan even threw a cup of beer at a Spurs fan present on the lower level. As per videos shared, people got involved later on, and it is unknown if anyone was injured.

Also, there were TONS of Houston Police officers AND security officers at the game night. No idea why they let this go on for so long. — Brian Morris (@BrianMorris_27) February 7, 2021

As per reports, there were a total of 12 (or more) officials present, who took over two minutes to act. Additionally, no one in the section was seen wearing any masks. Currently, while the Toyota Center is allowing fans into the arena, Texas has recorded the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the USA (per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Users on Twitter were mostly disappointed at the display, concerned over the lack of safety. Many were left confused as to how these people were even allowed into the Toyota Center. Some sided with the respective teams, Rockets fans stating that the city needs tougher fans.

Also read | LeBron James has witty reaction on Twitter to Tom Brady's 7th Super Bowl win over Chiefs

Twitter reacts to Spurs vs Rockets brawl

Also, there were TONS of Houston Police officers AND security officers at the game night. No idea why they let this go on for so long. — Brian Morris (@BrianMorris_27) February 7, 2021

Seriously grow up it’s just a game there was no need for this to happen — Valerie (@DorkyMom81) February 7, 2021

Why were fans allowed in, to begin with?



There's been no fans in San Antonio or Dallas. — Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) February 7, 2021

Way too early — 🌸･ ｡ ❄️｡ ･ SureReality ･ ｡ ❄️｡･ 🌸 (@SureReality) February 7, 2021

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo's witty Super Bowl halftime joke on The Weeknd has fans laughing

NBA live scores: Spurs vs Rockets highlights

DeMar DeRozan dropped 30 points, leading the Spurs to their 111-106 win. While the game was tied at one point in the final period, DeRozan scored five back-to-back points to help the Spurs to their 107-102 win. This has been DeRozan's third 30-point game for the 2020-21 season.

“He’s having a wonderful year," San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich said about DeRozan after the performance. He praised him for being a leader and being the team's 'go-to' guy. John Wall had team-high 27 points for the Rockets while Eric Gordon added 26.

Also read | De'Aaron Fox's 36 points sails Kings past Clippers, 113-110

(Image credits: AP)