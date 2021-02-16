Steph Curry Becomes First Guard Since Jordan To Post 25 Pts, 50% FG For 9 Straight Games

Steph Curry's 2020-21 NBA season is reminding people of his talent as he produces numbers similar to his unanimous MVP season. While the Golden State Warriors might be struggling without Klay Thompson, Curry is keeping the team afloat. This includes various milestones the NBA icon has crossed after missing all but five games last season.

Steph Curry matches a 1995-96 Michael Jordan milestone

Steph is special 🔥 pic.twitter.com/49oTwWRU7Q — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) February 16, 2021

As per reports, Steph Curry has now matched a 1995-96 Michael Jordan record. Now, the three-time NBA champion is the first guard to have scored 25 points in nine consecutive games, while also shooting 50% from the field. Reports add that the Warriors icon is expected to surpass and extend the record.

Steph Curry stats

As of now, Steph Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Reports add that the soon-to-be 33-year-old has a usage rating of 31.8 – the ninth highest in the league. Curry has won the MVP award twice and is being considered for another one as the 2020-21 season progresses.

He is also now the third player after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach the 2,500 three-pointer mark. Allen leads with 2,973. Curry made the 2,500 in the milestone 702 games, faster than the other two players. As per NBA's Brian Martin, Curry could pass Allen in around 100 games — that is if he keeps up his 4.1 three-point average.

Cavaliers vs Warriors live score: GSW hand Cavs their eighth straight win

During the Warriors 129-98 win against Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night (Tuesday IST), Curry dropped 36 points in three periods while shooting 13-of-19 from the field (7-of-11 from the three-point line). Draymond Green continued to perform, tying his career-high with 16 assists.

"Playing center opens the floor for him," Warriors head coach said while speaking of Green. With James Wiseman and Kevon Looney injured, Green is starting centre. The Cavaliers, despite impressive performances from Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen, suffered their eighth straight loss. Sexton led the team with 23 points.

Curry credited his and Green's chemistry post-game. "It's built on eight, nine years of experience that comes out whether we draw something up or just kind of feel it or see it," Curry said. He added that it helps them find open space, exploiting how teams will be 'aggressive' on him. ]

