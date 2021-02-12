Warriors Icon Steph Curry 4 Three-pointers Away From Passing James Harden's Record

Steph Curry's performance this season is currently drawing MVP traction — something most people did not expect. With Klay Thompson out for another season, many expected a repeat of last season's performance — even with Curry on the court. However, the 2016 unanimous MVP has proved that he is the system, leading the team to multiple wins while also posting numbers similar to the 2015-16 season.

Steph Curry is four shots away from breaking James Harden's 3-pointers record

While the Golden State Warriors star might not win another MVP award just yet, there seems to be another Steph Curry 3-pointers award one game away. The Warriors met and defeated the Orlando Magic on Thursday (Friday IST). With the team bagging their 14th win of the season, Curry is tied with James Harden for making at least four three-pointers for 13 consecutive games.

Stephen Curry has made 4 3-pointers in 13 straight games, tied for the longest streak in NBA history.



James Harden also did this in 13 consecutive games in 2018-19. pic.twitter.com/NfDqqHnMBv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 12, 2021

According to ESPN stats, Harden completed this feat in 2018-19, when he was with the Rockets. The three-time NBA champion's streak began on January 20 (January 21 IST) vs the San Antonio Spurs. Additionally, Curry's high mark is 11 three-pointers made during the 134-132 loss against the Dallas Mavericks.

He is also now the third player after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach the 2,500 three-pointer mark. Allen leads with 2,973, while Curry follows with 2,591. Curry also made the 2,500 in the milestone 702 games, faster than the other two players.

As per NBA's Brian Martin, Curry could pass Allen in around 100 games — that is if he keeps up his 4.1 three-point average. The Warriors will face the Brooklyn Nets soon, where Curry has a chance to overtake Harden's record. The game is scheduled for February 13, 8:30 PM EST (February 14, 7:00 AM IST).

Steph Curry stats

This season, the 32-year-old icon is averaging 33.4 points per game and shooting 51.6% from the deep for the last 10 games. Curry has won the MVP award twice and is being considered for another one as the 2020-21 season progresses. "The game speaks for itself," said Curry when asked about the same.

"Obviously, that's an amazing accomplishment, and being in that conversation with all that we've been through these last two years, that means something," he added. As per the three-time NBA Champion, his job is to be at the level he expects to be. He is also trying not to get distracted by it, as to not taint the moment.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets Instagram)