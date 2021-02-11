Steph Curry In Line For MVP Award? Warriors Icon's Numbers Similar To Previous MVP Season

Steph Curry returned to the court for the 2020-21 season after having missed all but five games last campaign. Months away from the court, and Curry seems to have come back better – even dropping his career-high 62 points. The Golden State Warriors star is without Klay Thompson this season – leading the team to a 13-12 record in the Western Conference.

Steph Curry stats: Can Warriors icon win another NBA MVP award?

Stephen Curry’s last 5 games:



32 PTS - 4 REB - 2 AST

32 PTS - 7 REB - 6 AST

57 PTS - 2 REB - 5 AST

28 PTS - 3 REB - 6 AST

38 PTS - 11 REB - 8 AST



MVP Steph is still here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SntqSDRvAf — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 10, 2021

The Warriors' 2015-16 win was historic with the team going 73-9 during the regular season while Curry dominated the league – making him the first unanimous MVP in league history. While Thompson and Draymond Green were completing Curry, the Warriors star remained the focus.

However, the team lost the 2016 Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James. While they won the next two, the 2019 NBA Finals vs the Toronto Raptors were a downfall for the team. Kevin Durant injured his Achilles and left for Brooklyn, while Thompson tore his ACL and missed the 2019-20 campaign.

With the Thompson out for another season (right Achilles), Curry continues to make history. Over the last five games, the three-time NBA champion has averaged 37.4 PTS, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 57% from the field and 50% from the three-point line – something people have found similar to his MVP season.

Steph Curry: "Twelve years in, there's questions about how long my prime's going to last. I'm just locked in. It's a good feeling." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 10, 2021

Now while many do not consider the Warriors title contenders without Thompson, Curry might be having another MVP-worthy season. Twitter users have compared his stats to his unanimous MVP season (30.1 PPG), noting how the numbers are nearly identical.

However, Curry is tied at the ninth place with Damian Lillard on the MVP ladder. Many brought up players like Nikola Jokic – who is ranked third – claiming that Curry's game has grown. Furthermore, Curry has a 29.6-point average this season, shooting a 65.6 true shooting percentage. The 2015-16 Curry is the only player to have matched (or exceeded) those marks.

When the Warriors' season began without Thompson, Green and a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, no one saw a 13-win situation, the team is steadily moving towards a secure playoff spot.

NBA MVP list

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Paul George, LA Clippers Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors and Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

LeBron James stats

While players like Curry, Joel Embiid, Durant and Jokic rank on the MVP ladder, LeBron James is leading. At 36, the four-time NBA champion is still dominating the league, averaging 25.6 points per games. While many believe someone like Jokic or Luka Doncic might climb the ladder, James might be on his way to win his fifth MVP award.

