Steph Curry Can Have Tom Brady-like Impact At Warriors, Says President Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors, with Steph Curry on their roster, won three NBA championships in four years. The 32-year-old star is regarded as the best shooter in NBA history and has played with the Warriors his entire career. With the NBA 2020-21 season ready to begin, Warriors president/general manager Bob Myers discusses how the team will look a few years down the line.

Bob Myers on Steph Curry hopefully playing with the Warriors till he is 40

While talking to NBC Sports' Bay Area on Wednesday, Myers spoke about Curry's future in the team, and how he would like him to stay with the team for years together. “The plan is we're hoping Curry can be like a Tom Brady type,” Myers said, thinking about eight more seasons with the three-time NBA champion. Myers hopes Curry is "being as effective and on some special diet" even when he is 40.

While talking about Curry, Myers spoke about Dell Curry – Curry's father and a retired NBA star. Myers spoke about playing Dell in H-O-R-S-E, only to get "completely embarrassed". Myers himself played in UCLA and is 11 years younger to Dell Curry.

He spoke about how shooters don't stop learning, and age well. "I never was one and I'm not one, so I can't relate. Look, that’s a good thing. That is a fact. Shooters age well."

Curry's trainer, Brandon Payne, has also spoken about two-time NBA MVP, and how he is a young 32-year-old. "He's still gaining strength, he's still gaining power, he's still getting faster,” Payne said during The Habershow podcast with NBC Sports' NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh. He added those are not the things people who are above 32 do.

Payne explained that Curry is still refining his movement patterns, and every athlete is different. Not only in Curry's skill evolving, his body is also doing so. "And that is a rare thing for a guy at 32 in the NBA".

The NBA has seen Vince Carter play till he was 43, which is exactly how old Brady is now. Brady spent 20 years with the New England Patriots, winning six titles for the team. After much speculation, Brady's career with the Patriots came to an end as he moved on to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steph Curry contract

Here is what an 18% escrow would look like for some of the top earners:



Steph Curry ➡️$43M to $35.3M 🔽$7.4M



LeBron James ➡️$39.2M to $32.2M 🔽$7.0M



Kawhi Leonard ➡️$34.4M to $28.2M 🔽$6.2M



Total player escrow projects from $720M to $800M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 4, 2020

Curry's contract with the Warriors currently pays him around $40 million per annum. However, with an 18 percent escrow, Curry is likely to earn $35.5 million this season. Curry was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, where he signed a four-year contract with the team, which earned him $11 million per year.

(Image credits: AP)