Jeremy Lin Trains With Steph Curry And Warriors As NBA Return Rumours Intensify

After spending the last two seasons in China, Jeremy Lin could make his return to the NBA next season. The 32-year-old has been linked with a move to the Golden State Warriors, where he first began his career. The rumour has since picked up pace after the former Knicks man was pictured training with none other than Warriors star Steph Curry.

Also Read: LaVar Ball UNHAPPY With Son LaMelo's Latest Puma Deal Ahead Of 2020-21 Season

Jeremy Lin Warriors trade rumours intensity after training with Steph Curry

Jeremy Lin has been linked with a return to the Warriors after a two-year stint with the Beijing Ducks. Much of the Warriors' interest in the 32-year-old is down to Steph Curry's admiration for the former New York Knicks man. Curry and Lin were teammates in the 2010-11 season when the latter signed for Warriors as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, in what was Curry's second season.

Lin played 29 games that season, before moving to the Knicks and Linsanity then had stints with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

Also Read: Chris Paul Trade: OKC Thunder Willing To Work With Teams Interested In CP3

Rumours have intensified after the former Lakers man was pictured training alongside Steph Curry and some of his Warriors teammates at the University of San Francisco. In a video last month, Lin had revealed that he still harboured NBA ambitions and will pursue free agency despite being treated well by Shougang.

The 32-year-old last played in the NBA as a member of the Toronto Raptors in 2019, appearing in 23 games while averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest when they lifted the championship. Lin could provide the Warriors with some much-needed backcourt depth at a reasonable price for the 2020-21 season.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Trade: Clippers Join In The Race For Signing Up Rockets Superstar?

Jeremy Lin CBA stats

After a lack of free-agency interest in 2019, Jeremy Lin moved to China to sign for the Beijing Shougang Ducks in the CBA. The former Knicks man had admitted that he had hit rock bottom after an abrupt end to his NBA stint, but showed his quality in China, as the Beijing Ducks made their first semi-final appearance in five years since his arrival.

According to Pro Ballers, Lin averaged 22.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and an EFF of 23.5 per game in the 2019-20 season. During his decade-long NBA career, Lin averaged 11.6 points per game with 28.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant's Childhood Pennsylvania Home With Old Basketball Hoop Gets Sold For $810,000

(Image Courtesy: Steph Curry, Jeremy Lin Instagram)