Warriors GM Bob Myers Receives Backlash For Comments On Racial Inequality In Sports

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers was recently called out on Twitter for his comments about George Floyd's murder and racism in sports. As per Mark Medina of USA Today, Bob Myers gave his statement about Floyd's murder during a recent conference call. His comments were seen as tone-deaf and insensitive and were heavily criticized.

Also read | Kevin Durant hits back at Bob Myers for claiming Warriors’ 2018 title was "joyless": Durant on Bob Myers

George Floyd protests: Warriors GM Bob Myers comments on racism in sports

On a conference call with Warriors GM Bob Myers has an opening statement on George Floyd's murder: "I hope sports can heal. One of my favorite parts of sports is it’s color blind and meritocracy of sorts. You don’t get judged by how you look. You get judged by how you perform." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 8, 2020

Also read | Bob Myers says Thompson's status unclear until Warriors are back together: Warriors GM Bob Myers

Bob Myers comments about Geroge Floyd and racism in sports receive backlash on Twitter

The Warriors GM's comments come two weeks after the brutal murder of Goerge Floyd while in police custody. The now-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, ignoring Floyd's protests of not being able to breathe. The whole incident was captured on camera and was shared online. The four officers involved were fired, while Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd's death led to people protesting for justice all across the USA, causing various athletes including NBA stars to take a stand on the situation.

Also read | George Floyd Protests: Powerful images of George Floyd protests from Canada to France and Philadelphia to Seoul

People criticize Bob Myers for his comments

Wow, wonder how much the Warriors roster, coaching staff, etc. feels about this statement. Really not great, Bob. — Pens N' Raps (@PPGPenguins) June 8, 2020

Bob Myers made James Dolan sound competent with this comment



And that is bad — stateofthenewyorkknicks (@stateofthenewy1) June 8, 2020

*Former Warriors GM Bob Myers — Reed Strong, #1 Seattle Rioters NHL fan online (@LosersLose69) June 8, 2020

Also read | NBA return scheduled with 22 teams and a new format for the playoffs: NBA 22 playoff team

People were upset about Myers comments, as they believed he was ignorant towards the issue. Many users believed Myers did not think before commenting, making matters worse during a difficult situation. Some users asked how the Warriors players and head coach Steve Kerr were feeling about the comment.

Steve Kerr, along with Warriors players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Damion Lee have been vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Warriors players also attended a protest, where they kneeled to show respect and also chanted Floyd's name.