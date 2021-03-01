Buddy Hield Beats Steph Curry To Become Fastest Player To Make 1000 Three-pointers

On Sunday night (Monday morning IST), Buddy Hield broke one of Steph Curry's three-point records. The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the Sacramento Kings' roster, currently playing his fifth season with the team. During the team's narrow 127-126 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Hield shot 53.3% from the three-point range, securing the 1,000 three-pointer mark.

Buddy Hield three-pointers record surpasses Steph Curry

With 8 threes tonight, Buddy Hield became the fastest player in NBA History to reach 1,000 career made threes (350 games).



The 3 other players to reach 1,000 made threes in fewer than 400 games:



Stephen Curry (369 games)

Klay Thompson (372 games)

Damian Lillard (385 games) pic.twitter.com/Q7EOABLffY — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 1, 2021

Hield scored 30 points during their encounter on Sunday, draining 8-of-15 three-pointers. Now, he is the fastest player in NBA to have reached the 1,000 career-made threes mark. Hield completed the milestone in 350 games. Steph Curry, the best shooter in NBA history, did so in 369 games. Klay Thompson follows at 372 games, and Damian Lillard at 385 games.

Early in the second half, Hield made his way to the wing, caught a pass from De'Aaron Fox and shot a three, making his way down the court as it made it through the net. He finished the game with his season-high in points.

However, with 30 seconds remaining in the game, Hield rolled his ankle. While he returned to the game, he was unable to make the free throw that could have won the team the game. The Hornets, on the other hand, pulled off their comeback and beat the Kings. While Hield had his milestone, the Kings have lost ten out of their last 11 games.

They have fallen 13-21 in the Western Conference. The Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves follow.

Buddy Hield stats

This season, Hield is averaging 15.9 points per game, shooting 36.9% from the three-point line.

Steph Curry three-pointers

He is also now the third player after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach the 2,500 three-pointer mark. Allen leads with 2,973. Curry made the 2,500 in the milestone 702 games, faster than the other two players. As per NBA's Brian Martin, Curry could pass Allen in around 100 games — that is if he keeps up his 4.1 three-point average.

PJ Washington stats

PJ Washington went OFF tonight:



42 PTS

9 REB

65 FG%

62 3P%



UNDERRATED. 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/7RjhNIZCvs — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 1, 2021

PJ Washington exploded against the Kings, posting 42 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 65% from the field and 62% from the three-point range.

