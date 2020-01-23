The Debate
Steph Curry Expresses NBA Fanboy Moment, Saves Allen Iverson's 'Top 5' Comment On Phone

Basketball News

In the latest episode of 'All The Smoke', Steph Curry said that he has saved Allen Iverson's statement on his phone to keep himself inspired. Know more.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

Allen Iverson has been taking Steph Curry’s name for a long time now. After picking up Steph Curry in his ‘top five’ list during last year’s NBA All-Star weekend, Iverson has repeatedly said that Steph Curry would be his point guard if he ever assembles an all-time starting five. Curry was deeply touched with Allen Iverson’s statement and saved his comment on his phone to keep inspiring himself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Also Read | Watch Steph Curry Take A Swipe At Michael Jordan, Calls Him A 'hater'

NBA: Steph Curry has saved Allen Iverson’s ‘Top 5’ comment on his phone

In the latest episode of All The Smoke, Steph Curry sat down with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes to discuss his NBA status. The superstar broke his hand a few days ago and has been out of the sport for a while now. However, the six-time NBA All-star took out some time to deliver his opinion on Allen Iverson’s comment. When he was reminded about Iverson’s all-time starting five, Steph Curry said, “You know what's funny -- I have that saved on my phone." 

The Warriors superstar further said that getting into Allen Iverson’s top 5 list is a big thing for him. He said, “I ain't never had a big head. That dude who I picked up a lot of game and inspiration from -- he's now looking at my game. Some OGs, they don't want to relinquish the praise. The same way we respect the OGs, we want it both ways. So when you do hear that, that means something." Take a look at Steph Curry’s exclusive interview for All the Smoke.

Also Read | Steph Curry Embraces Former Teammate Jordan Bell As Warriors Beat Timberwolves

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by All the Smoke💨 (@allthesmoke) on

Also Read | Allen Iverson Loves Stephen Curry, Finds Similarities Between Himself And Warriors Star

Also Read | NBA: James Harden Surpasses Allen Iverson For 5th-most 40-point Games

(Image courtesy: NBA.com)

Published:





