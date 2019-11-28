Allen Iverson Loves Stephen Curry, Finds Similarities Between Himself And Warriors Star

The Golden State Warriors currently have the worst record in NBA this season with most of their stars missing from the line-up due to injuries. Stephen Curry has also been absent from the side for a while now after suffering from a broken hand during the GSW game against Phoneix Suns.

Also Read: Watch Steph Curry Take A Swipe At Michael Jordan, Calls Him A 'hater'

Steph Curry has been the backbone of the Warriors over the years, leading them to three NBA Championships. Former NBA star Allen Iverson thinks that Curry is one of the best players in NBA history and he has changed the way NBA looks at shooting from a distance.

Allen Iverson names his top 5 NBA stars of all-time

Allen Iverson's love for Stephen Curry was visible at the 2019 All-Star game in Charlotte which was Steph Curry's homecoming. While embracing Curry, Allen Iverson told him that he's in his top 5. In 2018, Allen Iverson chose Curry as the point guard in his all-time "Starting Five," alongside Shaquille O'Neal. Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James.

AI's TOP FIVE OF ALL-TIME:

Steph

MJ

Kobe

LeBron

Shaq



NEW "Load Management" episode with @alleniverson: https://t.co/ec3udlVTEy pic.twitter.com/dGoke0QBDr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

Also Read: Stephen Curry Injury Update, Reported Return Date And Comeback For Warriors

Allen Iverson on Stephen Curry

While speaking on popular US show Iverson said that he loves Steph and that's why he made him his point guard. He thinks that Steph changed the game sort of like he did. The greatest shooter that will ever play the game — that's what Iverson thinks. Around the episode's 22:55-minute mark, Iverson said that the greatest basketball player he has seen with a jumper and handles like that he is just a big Steph Curry fan.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Collaborates With Will Arnett To Create NBA Comedy Series 'The Second Half'

Also Read: LeBron James Dubs Kobe Bryant’s Daughter As One Of The Greatest Female Players

During his Hall of Fame career, Allen Iverson averaged 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 914 games. The MVP and 11-time All-Star went up against Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in the 2001 Finals, a series the Los Angeles Lakers won in five games.