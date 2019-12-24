Steph Curry Embraces Former Teammate Jordan Bell As Warriors Beat Timberwolves

Jordan Bell's Warriors homecoming did not go according to plan as his side Minnesota Timberwolves lost to Golden State Warriors 104-113. Bell played just 4 minutes and had 1 rebound to his name. For Warriors, D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points and Alec Burks had 25 points and eight assists. Draymond Green had 9 points along with 14 rebounds, while Damion Lee had 14 points. For Timberwolves, Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points and Jordan McLaughlin had 19 points.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Back With Warriors Squad After Hand Surgery, Rehab Progressing Well

Jordan Bell career with Warriors

The Warriors paid $3.5 million to the Chicago Bulls to acquire Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Bell only played 125 games with the Warriors and averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Also Read: LeBron James And Stephen Curry’s Rivalry Is Reportedly 'pretty Real'

Jordan Bell contribution during Warriors stint

Bell played 14.6 minutes per night in 57 regular-season games in his rookie year. He played an important role in Golden State’s seven-game series win over the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference finals. In the second season, he had his own ups and downs. He played fewer minutes. He averaged just under seven points in 13 minutes per game. He played his part in a four-game sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals. He played just four minutes over the last three games of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Take a look at the photo of Jordan Bell being embraced by Steph Curry.

Also Read: Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Call Their Son 'Viking' For Being Too BIG For His Age

Steph Curry injury deepens Warriors trouble

Golden State Warriors' campaign has been blighted with injuries. Steph Curry joined All-Star Klay Thomspon on the sidelines after he injured his left hand on October 30 (during a loss to the Phoenix Suns). He subsequently had his first surgery in Los Angeles. It is believed that Curry underwent the second procedure in LA to remove the pins and the brace to begin his rehab.

Steph Curry returns from injury

Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry is completing "basketball movements" as he continues to rehabilitate a broken hand. Giving an update on the two-time NBA MVP, Kerr said that Steph Curry has been doing 'basketball movements' but hasn't been shooting the ball.

Also Read: Steph Curry Has A Heartfelt Message For Warriors, Dub Nation