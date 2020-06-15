Steph Curry More Efficient In NBA Playoffs Than Michael Jordan, LeBron James? Stats Reveal

Probably the best shooter in NBA history, Steph Curry has led the Golden State Warriors to three NBA championships. Over the years, Curry has been compared to NBA greats like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and even his former teammate – Kevin Durant. James has won three NBA championships, while Jordan won the title six times in eight years. As per a recent analysis, the Warriors star is a better playoffs player than Michael Jordan, LeBron James or Kevin Durant for that matter.

Is Steph Curry a better playoffs player that LeBron James and Michael Jordan?

Career eFG% in the Playoffs



Stephen Curry : 55.8%



Chris Paul : 52.9%

LeBron James : 52.8%

Kevin Durant : 52.8%

Kyrie Irving : 51.3%

Michael Jordan : 50.3%

James Harden : 49.2%

Kobe Bryant : 48.0%

Damian Lillard : 48.0%



Russell Westbrook : 44.4%



Steph Curry's effective field goal percentage is better than James and Jordan

As per NBA stats, Steph Curry's effective field goal percentage (eFG) is better than Jordan, James and Durant. Effective field goal percentage shows how much more a three-pointer is worth compared to a player only scoring two-pointers. As per the stats, Curry is leading the league at 55.8 percent, followed by Chris Paul at 52.9 percent.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are third on the list, both at 52.8 percent. Michael Jordan comes fifth on the list at 50.3 percent. Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is ranked seventh along with Damian Lillard at 48 percent.

Last season, where Steph Curry played without Kevin Durant, DeMarus Cousins, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, he was still at 54.8 eFG. Though the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors, Curry averaged 30.5 points, 6 assists and 5.2 rebounds. Throughout his career with the Warriors, Curry has played a total of 112 playoffs games. He averaged 26.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the three-point range.

This season, Steph Curry played only four games before he broke his hand and was sidelined till March. He returned for one game before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11. As the injury-plagued Warriors were at the bottom of the league with a 15-50 win-loss record, they are one of the eight teams who will not return for the NBA restart scheduled in July. As per reports, Curry along with Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors team will be practicing and working out together during the long break before the NBA 2020-21 season begins.

