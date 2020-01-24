Stephen Curry Leaves Out LeBron James And Kobe Bryant In His All-time NBA Legends Line-up

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is considered one of the players who transformed the NBA. Though Curry is currently sidelined due to a broken hand, he revealed his all-time NBA line-up during the All the Smoke podcast. However, Lakers LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are not on Stephen Curry's list. Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan are the five NBA legends on Curry's list.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. Jordan has a career average of 30.1 points won six NBA championships. He played 14 seasons with the Chicago Bulls and two seasons with the Washington Wizards before retiring in 2003. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who did not feature on Curry's list, played 20 seasons with the team before retiring in 2016. Bryant has a career average of 25 points.

Steph Curry built himself an all-time squad

NBA 2019-20: Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s rivalry is “pretty real”

Though LA Lakers' LeBron James and Stephen Curry share a mutual respect for each other, their rivalry is rumoured to be real. In December, a podcast discussed their rivalry was discussed and labelled as ‘pretty real’. According to reports, LeBron James apparently has disdain for Curry. On the other hand, Curry reciprocates the feelings, as he has won the same number of titles like him.

The rivalry is supposed to date back to the NBA 2016 Finals. LeBron was at his peak when Curry entered and grabbed Lebron’s crown a ‘little bit’ and also gained popularity. However, James has previously praised Curry and his game in public. Their first altercation was during the 2016 Finals when James blocked Curry’s shot. James kept telling Curry off, who retaliated and was ejected for the first time in his career.

NBA 2019-20: Stephen Curry could return in March vs Washington Wizards

Steph Curry is targeting March 1 for his return



Warriors superstar has only played four games this year after breaking his hand in October.

According to NBA reports, Curry will return on March 1 (March 2 IST) for the Washington Wizards vs Warriors game. Stephen Curry injured himself on October 30 (October 31 IST) while playing against the Phoenix Suns. After his injury, the Warriors PR released a statement on Twitter, informing his fans that the two-time MVP has undergone successful surgery and would be re-evaluated in three months. Curry underwent another surgery and returned with the team during late December.