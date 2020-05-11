Kevin Durant Highly Unlikely To Mark A Return For Brooklyn Nets This Season: Report

Kevin Durant was the subject of controversy when he decided to end his highly-successful stint at Golden State Warriors in favour of a move elsewhere ahead of the start of the 2019-20 season. Kevin Durant suffered a nasty Achilles injury in the 2019 NBA Finals while playing against eventual winners Toronto Raptors. He penned a mega-money deal with Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2019-20 season but has not featured for his new team even once this season as he continued rehabilitation for the Achilles injury. The two-time NBA Finals MVP was rumoured to be in line to make his first appearance if the Nets made the playoffs before the NBA was suspended in March. Kevin Durant was one of the few NBA players to test positive for COVID-19 along with the likes of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Christian Wood and three other Nets players.

Kevin Durant return

Former Chicago Bulls great Toni Kukoc heaps praise on Kevin Durant

Toni Kukoc: "Kevin Durant, to me in my personal opinion, is the best player in the #NBA." pic.twitter.com/bm2WJxe1uo — Chicago Bulls Reddit (@BullsReddit) May 9, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus update

No Kevin Durant return even if NBA season resumes

As per recent reports, a potential Kevin Durant return has been ruled out for the current season. As rumours of a potential NBA return continue to gain momentum, one player who will reportedly not feature is Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast claimed that Durant will not feature for the Nets come what may this season. Nets' other superstar Kyrie Irving is also undergoing treatment for the knee injury he suffered early in February during a loss to the Washington Wizards.

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant will continue his recovery from the Achilles injury and the COVID-19 virus which has affected more than 1.36 million American citizens. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the USA has seen more than 80,000 Americans lose their lives. Despite the crisis, NBA officials are working hard to chalk up a contingency plan in order to complete the 2019-20 season as soon as possible.

Nets GM talks up Kevin Durant return rumours

