Steph Curry Says Warriors Are Right To Not Give Access To The Last Dance Style Film Crew

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance was made by putting together footage filmed by an exclusive crew during Jordan's final year in Chicago. NBA stars, including Steph Curry, have been watching and commenting on the ten-part docu-series since its release. Steph Curry made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (Friday IST), where he discussed The Last Dance.

Also read | Warriors exclusive access: Warriors GM refused to have Warriors exclusive access, will there be a Warriors documentary?

Warriors exclusive access: Steph Curry glad Warriors did not film 2018-19 campaign

While talking to Jimmy Kimmel, Curry revealed that last year, the team turned down an opportunity to have cameras follow them around last season. Curry, like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, believes that not allowing the crew was a good decision. Golden State were approached to film something similar to The Last Dance, but the team flat out refused.

Kerr also talked about the Warriors exclusive access, stating that it would have made no sense for the Warriors to film their 2018-19 season. Kerr, who was part of the Bulls' 1997-98 season, said, "it would be telling your players that their time with the team is ending." While talking to The Athletic, Kerr explained that filming would also violate 'the sanctity of the locker room'. He further added that allowing someone to have access never occurred to him. Steph Curry, on the other hand, revealed that all the important content is saved on his phone.

Also read | Warriors GM Myers makes tough call to trade away roster

Why did the team decide against a Warriors all-access crew?

While talking to USA Today in April, Warriors co-executive chairman Peter Guber talked about a Warriors documentary and why there was no Warriors all-access film crew. Guber is also the founder of Mandalay Entertainment, one of the groups that helped produce the Michael Jordan documentary. According to Guber, adding a crew which constantly moves around with the players eventually affects the final outcome as one turns the camera on along with an expectation that the team would get to a particular point in their career or 'something like that'. Guber referred to it as a 'dangerous business' and termed it hubris.

Also read | The Last Dance: Michael Jordan's 'incredible' The Last Dance was 'eye opening', says Jasmine Jordan

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal claims 2000s Lakers team could easily beat Steph Curry, Michael Jordan