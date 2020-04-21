Warriors Refused To Have An All-access Film Crew With Them Like The Chicago Bulls

The Last Dance, Michael Jordan's 10-part documentary series was released on Sunday, April 19 (Monday, April 20 IST). The documentary, which focuses on the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, made fans ask which documentary will be produced next. While the Golden State Warriors could have made a documentary, the team refused a Warriors all-access film crew like the Chicago Bulls had in 1997-98.

Warriors all-access: Why did the team decide against a Warriors all-access crew?

While talking to USA Today, Warriors co-executive chairman Peter Guber talked about a Warriors documentary and why there was no Warriors all-access film crew. Guber is also the founder of Mandalay Entertainment, one of the groups that helped produce the Michael Jordan documentary.

According to Guber, adding a crew which constantly moves around with the players eventually affects the final outcome. He added that one turns the camera on along with an expectation that the team would get to a particular point in their career or 'something like that'. Guber believes it is a 'dangerous business' and termed it hubris.

The Warriors have appeared in the last five NBA Finals and have won three championships (2015, 2017 and 2018). For the NBA 2015-16 season, the Warriors surpassed the 1995-96 Bulls with their 73-9 regular season win-loss record. The Bulls had a 72-10 record.

Warriors star Draymond Green was recently on Uninterrupted, where he discussed the documentary. He drew comparisons between the team, while also discussing Jordan's leadership. He further talked about Scottie Pippen's contract, which he considers one of NBA's worst alongside Steph Curry's.

The Last Dance premiered on ESPN and ESPN2 with two episodes and is a ten-part docu-series on Michael Jordan and his career with the Bulls. It will especially focus on the 1997-98 Bulls season. The documentary averaged 6.1 million viewers on Sunday, making it the most viewed documentary on ESPN.

