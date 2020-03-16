The Debate
Steph Curry Spending NBA Suspension Watching His Own Highlights Reel On Repeat

Basketball News

Steph Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jayson Tatum and other NBA stars are watching their own highlights during the NBA suspension caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

Steph Curry made his long-awaited return to the NBA world earlier this month. However, Steph Curry could not build on his strong comeback as the NBA was suspended by Commissioner Adam Silver due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the world. Does Steph Curry have Coronavirus? No. So what is the Golden State Warriors star doing with his time off from top-tier basketball?

Also Read | UFC mgmt blasted by Twitterati, fighters for not handling Coronavirus crisis tactfully

NBA suspension

Steph Curry turned 32 on Monday

Also Read | Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out further course of action

Steph Curry highlights

Steph Curry watching his own highlights during ongoing NBA suspension 

Steph Curry is busy watching his own highlights reel from previous seasons during the current break in the NBA. The Warriors star is not the only hooper to do so, with the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal also following suit. 

Also Read | What happens if the Premier League is suspended? Will Liverpool win the title?

NBA players with Coronavirus

As of March 16, three NBA players have tested positive for Coronavirus. Two players are from Utah Jazz while one player is from Detroit Pistons. NBA players with Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood.

Also Read | When will Champions League and Europa League return? UEFA take Coronavirus measures

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry fighting Covid-19 in their own way

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

