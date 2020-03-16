Steph Curry Spending NBA Suspension Watching His Own Highlights Reel On Repeat

Steph Curry made his long-awaited return to the NBA world earlier this month. However, Steph Curry could not build on his strong comeback as the NBA was suspended by Commissioner Adam Silver due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that is gripping the world. Does Steph Curry have Coronavirus? No. So what is the Golden State Warriors star doing with his time off from top-tier basketball?

NBA suspension

Steph Curry turned 32 on Monday

.@StephenCurry30 turns 32 today 🎂



🔹 3x NBA champion

🔹 2x MVP

🔹 1st unanimous NBA MVP

🔹 3rd on career 3-pointers list

🔹 Most 3-pointers in an NBA season (402) pic.twitter.com/V4HTC6W1N6 — ESPN (@espn) March 14, 2020

Steph Curry highlights

Steph Curry 🔥

Has scored 50+ PTS 6 times and shot higher than 60% in each of those games!



10+ 3PTS IN A GAME

Steph: 15

Klay: 5

Harden: 3

JR Smith: 3

Dame: 2

25 players: 1pic.twitter.com/9hmqK6y2QA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 14, 2020

Steph Curry watching his own highlights during ongoing NBA suspension

At least twice a day 😂😂😂 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 16, 2020

Steph Curry is busy watching his own highlights reel from previous seasons during the current break in the NBA. The Warriors star is not the only hooper to do so, with the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal also following suit.

NBA players with Coronavirus

As of March 16, three NBA players have tested positive for Coronavirus. Two players are from Utah Jazz while one player is from Detroit Pistons. NBA players with Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry fighting Covid-19 in their own way

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

