Premier League To Hold Emergency Meeting On Thursday To Chalk Out Further Course Of Action

After suspending all league matches till April 4, the Premier League has now scheduled an emergency meeting on Thursday to chalk out the further course of action amid the novel Coronavirus breakout. It is believed clubs will have more information by then, after a UEFA European football stakeholders meeting on Tuesday. The novel Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has so far claimed 5,438 lives worldwide.

Serie A, LaLiga suspended

Along with the Premier League, several football leagues have also been impacted amid the virus scare. While Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been put under suspension until further notice, the Champions League also suspended its second leg of the Round 16 matches which were scheduled to take place on March 17 and 18.

Earlier, Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the Coronavirus. Chelsea Callum Hudson-Odoi has also tested positive. Arteta also thanked his fans for support and lauded Premier League's decision to suspend matches. Serie A and LaLiga have already announced the suspensions of their respective leagues while Germany's Bundesliga also suspended all matches till April 2.

READ | Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans For Support After Testing Covid-19 Positive, Lauds PL's Decision

Cristiano Ronaldo's message

Amid the rising deadly Coronavirus scare, ace Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday issued a statement urging everyone to follow World Health Organisation's advisory issued to contain the virus. Taking to social media, Ronaldo stated that the world is going through a very difficult moment which demands 'utmost care' and 'attention' from everyone. The Juventus winger is currently under self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

READ | Real Madrid Star Luka Jovic Makes Bold Claim After Trey Thompkins Contracts Coronavirus

Aston Villa's warm gesture

However, football finds a way to keep spirits up in England and one such incident related to Aston Villa recently took place due to the suspension of the league. Aston Villa was ready to take on Chelsea on Matchday 30 in the Premier League this weekend. The match, however, won't go ahead due to the suspension. But, Aston Villa has found a way to make most of the situation. Aston Villa has decided to donate the food which was prepared for the match to the homeless people around Villa Park.

READ | Paulo Dybala Confirms He Is Under Isolation But Not Infected By Coronavirus