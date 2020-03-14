What Happens If The Premier League Is Suspended? Will Liverpool Win The Title?

News of the Premier League getting suspended broke on Friday following the Coronavirus fears. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi tested positive for Coronavirus and that has sparked the question, what happens if the Premier League is suspended? Fans would want to know that if the Premier League is suspended, who wins the title?

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's Reds need only six more points to seal the title but what happens if the Premier League is suspended? And if Premier League is suspended, who wins the title, Liverpool?

What happens if the Premier League is suspended? Premier League suspended until April

A statement from the Premier League issued the update that the Premier League suspended until April 4 is the final decision taken by the panel. Due to Coronavirus in UK, all the pro football leagues in Europe as well have been suspended. Being the most-watched football league in the world, Premier League suspended might derail Liverpool's title hopes.

What happens if the Premier League is suspended?

The Premier League suspended statement:

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

What happens if the Premier League is suspended?

Liverpool are awaiting their first top-flight title in 30 years. The Reds had the chance of sealing the Premier League title at Goodison Park on Monday, but the Coronavirus in UK has forced the Anfield faithful to wait a while longer. With the next two weekend's games not taking place, Premier League suspended until April has been the verdict but there are doubts over whether games will restart next month. Liverpool fans will be wondering if Premier League is suspended who wins the title?

If Premier League is suspended who wins?

The decision remains to be made on when Liverpool's postponed games against Everton and Crystal Palace will be rescheduled for. There are some suggestions the Premier League campaign could be extended by a few more weeks to allow for the postponed games to be played out. But that would likely take PL fixtures into June giving only a couple of weeks before the start of the 2020 European Championships.

If Premier League is suspended who wins?

Due to the Coronavirus in UK, it's still unclear if Premier League is suspended who wins the title. Liverpool have been exceptional and looked certain to have secure the title. However, it's most likely that the Premier League fixtures will be postponed although cancelling the whole PL season would be the last resort.

What happens if the Premier League is suspended? Premier League emergency meeting

Reports from The Sun have stated that the 20 clubs in the top flight division could be forced to schedule an emergency meeting to decide whether or not the season should be stopped now and points gained as of this moment would determine finishing positions. The key decision being whether Liverpool should be awarded the title or not?

As things stand, there is no precedent with how to deal with a situation like war or illness suspending a season. This will allow clubs more freedom to make decisions fairly and with grace. For instance, clubs can be more lenient in their decision making with the current situation following the Coronavirus in UK as opposed to if there had only been three games played in the entire season.