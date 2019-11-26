Stephen Curry Collaborates With Will Arnett To Create NBA Comedy Series 'The Second Half'

The Golden State Warriors are having the worst start to their NBA season and are hit by injuries to their top players, losing them for a good chunk of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Star point guard Stephen Curry is also in the injury list after breaking his hand in their home game against Phoenix Suns on October 30. Despite the lengthy layoff, Curry is using his free time wisely.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Injury Update, Reported Return Date And Comeback For Warriors

Stephen Curry injury derails Warriors NBA season

The Warriors are 3-14 (win-loss record) in the current NBA campaign. They finished 57-25 last season, but now they have the league’s worst record, net rating, and defense. With Kevin Durant gone; Klay Thompson and Steph Curry out injured for a long time and Draymond Green missing games with various injuries, the new Warriors look like shadows of their former selves.

Also Read: Young Lakers Fan Shoots Like Stephen Curry; Breaks Internet With Dazzling Shooting Skills

Stephen Curry and Will Arnett to make NBA series 'The Second Half'

According to US-based reports, Curry has joined hands with actor Will Arnett as both are working together on an NBA-related series titled The Second Half.

The series takes a 'humorous look' at a retired NBA player who moves back home to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend and childhood best friend.

Also Read: Luka Doncic Wears 'Curry 7s' In Historic Performance, Check Stephen Curry's Witty Response

This will not be the first time that Curry has collaborated with a celebrity for sports-based series. Earlier this month the three-time NBA champion and John Legend were collaborating on Signing Day – a sports drama described as being "in the vein" of classic Jerry Maguire. The film will be produced by Curry's company Unanimous Media, Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Eyes Early Spring NBA Return After Suffering Hand Injury

Curry recently had surgery on his broken hand in Los Angeles, which will e evaluated in three months’ time. The 31-year-old has played in only four games this season, averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists.