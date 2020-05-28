Stephen Jackson Speaks Up About Callous Murder Of His 'twin Brother' George Floyd

Retired NBA star Stephen Jackson took to Instagram and Twitter to remember his friend and 'twin' George Floyd, who was brutally murdered by a cop on Monday. The police officer, Derek Chauvin, had his knee pressed against Floyd's neck for seven minutes. Floyd cried out for help, but Chauvin stopped only after he stopped struggling. Jackson was one of many athletes to talk about the incident, unable to hide his anger and frustration.

Stephen Jackson brother death: Was George Floyd related to Stephen Jackson?

Stephen Jackson grew up in Houston, Texas with Floyd. George Floyd and Stephen Jackson were close and even called each other 'twins'. After his first video talking about Floyd's death, Jackson posted a series of photos looking back at the George Floyd and Stephen Jackson friendship. In his video, Jackson revealed that Floyd was in Minnesota driving trucks and was trying to change his life. He talked about recently sending Floyd boxes of clothes as he even shared photos of Floyd wearing the clothes he sent.

Jackson was unable to process his murder, stating that he cannot 'let this ride'. In another post, Jackson talked about Floyd being proud of him and that they were going to write a check for his kids on behalf of the Minnesota Police Department. Jackson even added that losing jobs and some jail time will not be enough 'this time'. Jackson also posted about Floyd supporting his NBA career, saying his twin was genuinely happy for him.

Jackson also announced that he will be on ABC and CNN to discuss George Floyd and his death. People even asked 'Was George Floyd related to Stephen Jackson?'. However, the two only grew up together.

Stephen Jackson brother death: Are the police officers charged?

The four police officers who were involved in Floyd's death were fired in a few hours, as per Mayor Jacob Frey. He has also called for Chauvin to be charged. Floyd's death and arrest was captured on camera, showing the officer pinning him down despite his protests of not being able to breathe. Police were called by a shopkeeper about a man possibly trying to exchange a counterfeit bill.

The surveillance footage has shown Floyd to be compliant as he was handcuffed and led to the car. Police later termed his death as a 'medical incident'. Currently, the FBI is investigating his murder.

Apart from Jackson, NBA stars Steph Curry and LeBron James also talked about the incident on Instagram. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also commented on the same. Retired NFL star Chris Long and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie are few others who chose to speak up about the incident.