Sterling Brown Net Worth: How Much Is The Controversial Milwaukee Bucks Guard worth?

Milwaukee Bucks star Sterling Brown has been all over the news of late after reports claimed that he agreed to a whopping $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee, nearly three years after he was tased, tackled and stepped on by police officers. The 25-year-old guard had a run-in with the cops in January 2018 and signed his settlement on Friday but it still needs the City council's approval. However, several netizens have now been curious to know more about Sterling Brown's net worth and his career earnings amid the NBA star agreeing to a settlement worth three-quarter of a million dollars.

Sterling Brown contract with Milwaukee Bucks: Sterling Brown salary and career earnings

Sterling Brown joined the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017 and according to HoopsHype, earned a whopping $815,615 in his first year with the Eastern Conference giants. He was then assigned to the Wisconsin Herd for one season and earned $1,378,242 that year. In his third season with the Bucks, Brown took home $1,618,520.

In his three years with the Bucks, Brown has earned $3,812,377 so far. According to reports, Brown will be offered $2,023,150 for the 2020-21 season NBA. By the end of the 2020-21 season, Sterling Brown will have earned a mouthwatering $5,734,370.

Sterling Brown net worth and endorsements

Sterling Brown's net worth is still unknown but the Bucks star is set to receive $750,000 through his settlement with the city of Milwaukee. On January 26, 2018, Brown was tased and tackled by police officers after a cop said he had parked across two handicapped spots at a drugstore. Although Brown was arrested, he never charged with any crime.

Breaking down Sterling Brown's $750,000 settlement agreement in his civil rights lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee - what it means for change, and shedding a light on what happens daily in America. pic.twitter.com/r03Vt72t1A — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 10, 2020

In September 2019, Brown refused to accept a $400,000 settlement offer from the city. At the time, his lawyer had claimed that any settlement would need to include an admission of guilt. In July 2019, Sterling said that he wanted "more than just money" for his run-in with the cops.

Back in February 2019, Sterling Brown signed a deal with Puma and wore various shoes of Puma’s second big release, The Uproar. During the 2019-20 season, he switched to the Puma Clyde Hardwood.

