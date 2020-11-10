Larsa Pippen Opens Up About Her Brief Relationship With NBA Player Tristan Thompson

Larsa Pippen has admitted that she was dating NBA player Tristan Thompson before she ‘introduced’ him to Khloe Kardashian. She has also denied hooking up with him after he started dating Khloe Kardashian. Read ahead to know more.

Larsa Pippen admitted that she was dating Tristan Thompson

In a podcast episode with Hollywood Raw, Larsa Pippen has admitted that she and NBA player Tristan Thompson were dating before he started seeing Khloe Kardashian. She said that their relationship was short. She also has said that she had introduced Tristan to Khloe at a party that was hosted by makeup mogul Kim Kardashian. the Khloe and Tristan started dating a week or ten days later the party.

Larsa also said that things are good between her and Khloe. She added that she is not the kind of person who will chase a man or even put a leash on him. She also said that one wants to be with other people, that is fine with her too. She is great by herself.

Elaborating about her cheating with Tristan Thompson when he was dating Khloe, she said that she would never do that. She is not that kind of a person. She also described herself as the most honest person and that she would never lie about this. Larsa even said that she was happy to hear that Tristan and Khloe had reconciled.

According to a report by People, Tristan cheated on Khloe with her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. Jordyn is also a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners’. Tristan also cheated on Khloe again while she was pregnant with his child in 2018. The two have a daughter together called True.

Larsa Pippen filed a divorce from former NBA player Scottie Pippen in 2018. The couple was married for 21 years. Larsa filed the divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences between the two. Larsa also asked for spousal support after the divorce as the two did not sign a prenup agreement. In 2016, Scottie had filed for divorce from Larsa. Two video recordings had come out in which Larsa had called the police to tell them that Scottie was verbally abusive. The couple has four children together.

