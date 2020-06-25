Steve Kerr Applauds Trent Alexander-Arnold For Stunning Free-kick Against Crystal Palace

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick against Crystal Palace helped Liverpool shake off the rust from the Merseyside derby and pick up a convincing win over Crystal Palace. Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 4-0, maintaining their 100 percent league record at Anfield this season. After Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr lauded the Liverpool right-back on Twitter.

Steve Kerr praises Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool inch closer to their first league title since 1990

Trent Alexander Arnold!!! That was nasty. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 24, 2020

Steve Kerr, who is a known Liverpool fan, tweeted about Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back's inch-perfect free-kick. The Warriors head coach has tweeted in support of Liverpool multiple times and has even admitted to them being a source of inspiration for him. One of Kerr's tweets from May 2019 saw him tweet about the Liverpool anthem, 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in all caps after they defeated Barcelona 4-0 during the Champions League semi-final that year. During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area last October, Kerr had revealed that he loves Liverpool for their teamwork, which is similar to the teamwork in basketball. Kerr had also revealed he loves how the team attacks, and also enjoys watching their manager, Jurgen Klopp.

YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE!!!!!!!!!!! — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 7, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick: Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace 4-0

If Manchester City fail to pick up three points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool will win the league title for the first time in 30 years that week. Apart from Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet, following which Liverpool opened up a 23-point lead in the Premier League standings. In the post-match interview, Klopp stated that this game was a 'big step', and if they keep playing like this, it won't be 'nice' for a team to play against them. Alexander-Arnold, who curled the free-kick past Wayne Hennessey, stated that Liverpool are going to 'try and get all 21 points' from their remaining seven games as he wants the Reds to break records.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors, who were competing for the NBA 2018-19 championship under Kerr, finished the 2019-20 season at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 15-50 win-loss record. Not a part of the 22 teams travelling to Orlando for the NBA restart, Kerr and the Warriors will now focus on the 2020-21 season. In a recent interview, Kerr had stated that the injured Klay Thompson and Steph Curry will return to the Warriors' training camps as they need to get the team together 'for a period of time'.

