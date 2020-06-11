Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Steve Kerr And Others Support New Bill To End 'qualified Immunity'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees were among the 1400-plus athletes across the United States who have signed a letter sent by the Players Coalition to the US Congress demanding an end the qualified immunity bill. On Wednesday, the Players Coalition sent the letter signed by athletes from the country's major sports leagues to show their support for the bill to eliminate the 'Qualified Immunity Act' passed by Representatives Justin Amash and Ayanna Pressley. If passed, it would allow civil lawsuits against police officers.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees sign letter from Players Coalition

More than 1,400 players, coaches and executives join with Players Coalition in support of the End Qualified Immunity Act. The group has sent a letter to Congress asking that the bill - which would help increase police accountability- be passed. 👇🏾 https://t.co/NOrFfJHIR5 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) June 10, 2020

"With unprecedented support from across the three major professional sports leagues, the Players Coalition submitted a letter to Congress on Wednesday morning supporting passage of the Amash-Pressley bill, which would end qualified immunity for police officers and other government officials," the statement from the NFL read.

Alongside Tom Brady and Drew Brees, Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr., MLB stars Matt Kemp and Giancarlo Stanton, former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich, New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Reddick are some of the high-profile names who have signed the letter.

"We have engaged in too many 'listening sessions' where we discuss whether there is a problem of police violence in this country. There is a problem," the Players Coalition wrote. "The time for debate about the unchecked authority of the police is over; it is now time for change."

Today, on behalf of 1100+ athletes & coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the @NFL @NBA & @MLB, we urge Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced by @justinamash & @AyannaPressley



We demand accountability for police brutality. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/ro7eRmvSK6 — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) June 10, 2020

George Floyd death: Black Lives Matter movement gains global support

The death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American, in the hands of a police officer has sparked one of the biggest civil rights movement in the US in recent history. Protests against racial injustice and police brutality have been supported by the masses. The Black Lives Matter movement has received massive support across the globe with athletes, celebrities and the general population showing solidarity towards the campaign.

Qualified Immunity Bill

Qualified immunity bill is a legal doctrine in federal law that shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability for actions taken while on duty. However, the Amash-Pressley Bill would end qualified immunity and allow law enforcement officers and government officials to be sued for their actions. "When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law," the Players Coalition explained the reasoning behind the letter.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees were among the several NFL stars who joined last week's Blackout Tuesday movement on social media. Drew Brees was also on the receiving end of heavy criticism for his remarks over protesting during the national anthem. Brees said he would never understand protesting during the national anthem as he explained it would be disrespectful to the US flag as well as the armed forces. After the backlash he faced from fans and his NFL peers for his comments, Drew Brees issued multiple apologies via social media.

