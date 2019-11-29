Steve Kerr Loses His Cool, Accidentally Cuts His Hand After Warriors' Frustrating Play

The Golden State Warriors have been having their worst NBA season yet, and head coach Kerr ended up injuring his hand out of frustration. Kerr cut his hand after breaking a clipboard after witnessing Warriors' poor defensive play. Kerr had a towel for the blood that was on the bench. He later said that he was unhappy due to the frustrating transition defence. Kerr wore a bandaid later on and said that he was allowed only two broken clipboards in a year. He is also on day-to-day basis and does need stitches yet.

Also read | Luka Doncic receives massive All-Star praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr cuts his hand after breaking clipboard and Warriors end their winless streak by beating the Bulls

Steve Kerr broke a clipboard tonight -- the first of the two he said he's allotted per year -- and it cut his hand. Had a towel for the blood on the bench. Said he was upset after a bad stretch of transition defense that put this W in danger. "We were 3-15 coming in," he said. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 28, 2019

Also read | NBA: Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls LeBron 'probably the best athlete ever'

Kerr broke a clipboard tonight and is wearing a bandaid around a cut on his hand.

“I’m allotted two [broken clipboards] a year ... I’m day to day. No stitches yet. But we’ll see tomorrow.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 28, 2019

Warriors broke their winless streak by defeating the Chicago Bulls 104-90 on Wednesday night. Eric Paschall led the Warriors to victory by scoring 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists while 9-of-17 while shooting which included 2 three-pointers. Paschall also had one turnover during his 36 minutes on the court. Alec Burks chipped in 23 points. Draymond Green returned after a three-game break and scored 7 points. Klay Thompson was present as a guest analyst during the game.

Also read | NBA: Steve Kerr on Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls and fear of failure

D'Angelo Russell, Stephen Curry, Kevon Looney and Klay Thompson are currently sidelined due to injuries. Even though the Warriors ended their winless streak, the team and Kerr have a long way to go before they make up for their disastrous NBA 2019-20 season. The Warriors last won against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 5.

Also read | Allen Iverson loves Stephen Curry, finds similarities between himself and Warriors star