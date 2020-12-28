Steve Kerr Says He's 'Disappointed' With Steph Curry, Jokes About Missing 106th Three

The Golden State Warriors started their week right, bagging their first win of the season against the Chicago Bulls. While Damion Lee and his game-winning three-pointer secured their 129-128 win, Steph Curry made history as he completed 2,500 career threes. Additionally, Steve Kerr reacted to his feat during practice, where he shot 105 back-to-back three-pointers.

Also read | Steph Curry's courtside reaction turned into meme by fans after 99-138 loss vs Bucks

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry record during practice and being "disappointed" in his star player

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's 105 straight 3-pointers from the right corner after practice: "He choked. Couldn't make the 106th one." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 26, 2020

“I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said, amazed at Curry's skill. He spoke about the Guinness Book of World Records, thinking that as they now have the video, the 105 shots should be on the book. Later, Kerr joked about the situation, speaking about how him missing a shot was disappointing.

“So he choked and couldn’t make the 106th one,” Kerr said, adding that it was very "disappointing" and the three-point NBA champion just "didn't have it in him". "If you’ve made 105 in a row you keep going. I’m pretty sure he missed and just wasn’t up to the challenge".

Also read | Klay Thompson injury is what prompted the Kelly Oubre Jr trade, Steve Kerr reveals

5+ minutes without a miss.



Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020



Draymond Green – who has missed three games in a row – also commented on the situation. While he was not on the court when Curry made those threes, he had no doubt his teammate did it. "As I’ve always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game". Green added that was not surprising and if anyone told him about the 105 shots, he would say it was Curry.



"He’s capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he’s capable of doing it".



Fans react to Steph Curry 105 threes during practice at the Bulls facility



His real skills have been unleashed — adiel lol (11-4 #1 seed?⚜️🙏🏻) (@AdielNava2) December 26, 2020

You won't miss him for long, he's gonna start cooking next game. — idiocracybutdumber (@noiserawker) December 27, 2020

And the next game are against the bulls so it better be a free win🤭 — FlakosoAlex (@AlexObedient) December 26, 2020

Lol tell me one nba player that can pull that off — RB SPØRTS (@rts_rb) December 26, 2020

I liked the braids. But if he shoots better without them . . . — Ana (@AnaFirefly22) December 26, 2020

Also read | Steve Kerr claims he "can't stand the Lakers" now, but admits his love for LA and Dodgers



Warriors schedule

The Warriors will face the Detroit Pistons next on Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, December 30, 5:30 AM).

Also read | Warriors starting to click into gear: Kerr on their first win of the season

(Image credits: AP)