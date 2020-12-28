Last Updated:

Steve Kerr Says He's 'Disappointed' With Steph Curry, Jokes About Missing 106th Three

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently commented on their star Steph Curry, and how the latter "choked" as he missed his 105th three.

steve kerr

The Golden State Warriors started their week right, bagging their first win of the season against the Chicago Bulls. While Damion Lee and his game-winning three-pointer secured their 129-128 win, Steph Curry made history as he completed 2,500 career threes. Additionally, Steve Kerr reacted to his feat during practice, where he shot 105 back-to-back three-pointers. 

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry record during practice and being "disappointed" in his star player

“I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said, amazed at Curry's skill. He spoke about the Guinness Book of World Records, thinking that as they now have the video, the 105 shots should be on the book. Later, Kerr joked about the situation, speaking about how him missing a shot was disappointing. 

“So he choked and couldn’t make the 106th one,” Kerr said, adding that it was very "disappointing" and the three-point NBA champion just "didn't have it in him". "If you’ve made 105 in a row you keep going. I’m pretty sure he missed and just wasn’t up to the challenge".

Draymond Green – who has missed three games in a row – also commented on the situation. While he was not on the court when Curry made those threes, he had no doubt his teammate did it. "As I’ve always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game". Green added that was not surprising and if anyone told him about the 105 shots, he would say it was Curry. 
 

"He’s capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he’s capable of doing it".


Fans react to Steph Curry 105 threes during practice at the Bulls facility
 

Warriors schedule 

The Warriors will face the Detroit Pistons next on Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST (Wednesday, December 30, 5:30 AM). 

