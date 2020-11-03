Steve Kerr Claims He "can't Stand The Lakers" Now, But Admits His Love For LA And Dodgers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was among those who voted this weekend. While he discussed voting and the elections, the Golden State coach ended up talking about his love for Los Angeles, the LA Dodgers' World Series win, and the Los Angeles Lakers. For someone who grew up supporting LA sports teams, Kerr now finds himself unable to support the Lakers.

Steve Kerr reveals he can no longer stand the LA Lakers

Steve Kerr thrilled seeing the Dodgers win a World Series again after 32 years. It took him two years after becoming Warriors coach to admit his love for L.A. pic.twitter.com/Aa3EpTDBU8 — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 31, 2020

While Kerr might still love Los Angeles and the Dodgers, he does not feel the same about the Lakers. "I was a Laker fan for most of my childhood, but now I can't stand them," the 55-year-old coach told Associated Press' Janie McCauley. "Things change," he added right after submitting his ballot at the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is also the Warriors' home.

While he spoke about the Warriors' rivalry with the Lakers, he also congratulated the Dodgers for their World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers' victory was celebrated by fans all over the city as it was their first World Series title since the 1988 season. The Lakers also lifted their 17th NBA championship this year, also their first since 2010.

.@warriors head coach @SteveKerr exercised his right to vote this morning at the Thrive City ballot drop-off #Vote pic.twitter.com/IGAQe3Z0C5 — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 31, 2020

After casting his vote, Steve Kerr spent some time greeting people at the Warriors' home. He even handed out Warriors-themed "I Voted" stickers, saying they are trying to make it easy for everyone to cast their vote. "It’s important for everybody to have that right and to have easy access." Kerr also posed with fans, while encouraging early voters.

The Warriors, who had made it to the NBA Finals five years in a row, were among the eight teams not invited to the bubble in Orlando. With both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson injured, Golden State found itself stationed at the bottom of the NBA table. Thompson missed the entire season after his 2019 Finals ACL tear, while Curry broke his hand last October.

While Curry returned in March, the league was soon suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Splash Brothers now ready to return for the 2020-21 season, Kerr himself has spoken about their team making a comeback. Additionally, their terrible 2019-20 season has also resulted in a No. 2 overall pick for the 2020 NBA Draft scheduled on November 18.

(Image credits: AP)