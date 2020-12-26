Steph Curry's Courtside Reaction Turned Into Meme By Fans After 99-138 Loss Vs Bucks

Without Klay Thompson, the Golden State State Warriors are on a two-game losing streak already. While they have Steph Curry back, the team seems to be missing Thompson and Draymond Green, not even touching the 100-score mark during games. That being said, fans have taken to observe Steph Curry during the games – making a meme out of his priceless courtside reactions.

Steph Curry reaction turned into a meme on Twitter after loss against Bucks

Curry realizing he went from KD and Klay to Wiggins and Oubre pic.twitter.com/ci0NTX8iEQ — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 25, 2020

Curry: I need everyone to show up and ball hard to fill in for Klay!



Warriors: pic.twitter.com/EzC18XbXWX — miceypicey (@MiceyPicey) December 25, 2020

Warriors organization without Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/eHzzldUc37 — jordan2000 (@jordan200019) December 25, 2020

no shit they're getting a top 3 pick at this rate — Hakeem Burner 👹🎒 (@hakeemburner) December 25, 2020

Surprised Pikachu meme with Steph’s face superimposed on it.jpeg — Andrew Key (@andrewCkey) December 25, 2020

Warriors fans, who had been used to Finals appearences for five straight year, might have to go another season without the playoffs. Though Curry is back on the court, fans are aware Kelly Oubre Jr and Andrew Wiggins are no Thompson and Kevin Durant. Curry's courtside reactions have gone viral since then, where the three-time NBA champion is seen pointing or shocked at the team's loss.

"Curry realizing he went from KD and Klay to Wiggins and Oubre," wrote one fan after the Bucks loss. Another predicted that the team will not make it to the playoffs, to which people agreed, speculating a top three pick once again. "Surprised Pikachu meme with Steph’s face superimposed on it.jpeg," another fan wrote.

Warriors vs Bucks highlights: Bucks prevail 138-99

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Warriors 138-99, in what was their first home Christmas Day game in over 50 years. Khris Middleton led with 31 points, going 6-of-8 from the three-point range. “The weeks before the season, I just tried to put in good work, work on my game,” Middleton after the game. The Warriors, on the other hand, were outscored by 65 points in their first two games.

“We need to win. Immediately.”



Steph Curry after the Warriors 0-2 start pic.twitter.com/pT8mqGKb6D — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2020

Khris Middleton points: 31 PTS, 4 REBS, 5 ASTS

Steph Curry points: 19 PTS, 4 REBS, 6 ASTS

James Wiseman points: 18 PTS, 8 REBS

Giannis Antetokounmpo points: 15 PTS, 13 REBS, 4 ASTS

Jrue Holdiday points: 12 PTS, 4 REBS, 6 ASTS

Andrew Wiggins points: 12 PTS, 6 REBS

Brad Wanamaker points: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 ASTS

Steph Curry stats

Against the Bucks, Curry was 2-of-10 from the three-point range. However, it's edged him closer to the 2,500 career three-pointers mark, only one point away from joining Reggie Miller and Ray Allen as the two players with at least 2,500 threes. Additonally, Curry overtook Ricky Barry (16,458) on the Warriors career points list with 16,458.

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)