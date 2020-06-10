Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Spotted At Malibu Sushi Date With Kendall Jenner

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was recently seen with famous model Kendall Jenner at a sushi joint in Malibu. As reported by TMZ Sports, the duo was spotted in a black Nobu sports car. Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were reportedly seen together in Arizona last month. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner broke the lockdown rules in the US as the two claimed that they went out to get some fresh air on a drive in Arizona.

Devin Booker Kendall Jenner date

Where Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Got Together Before He Had to Head Off to Orlando to Restart the NBA Season; Details on If Jenner Brought a Pepsi to End Racism and Police Brutality with Her (Pics-Tweets-Vids) https://t.co/AqopfHnZbQ via @BasketballguruD pic.twitter.com/1OOMkvcejF — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 10, 2020

Devin Booker Kendall Jenner date: Is Devin Booker Kendall Jenner boyfriend?

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly belong to the same circle of close friends. However, Kendall Jenner recently dropped a hint regarding her relationship with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. Kendall Jenner, while replying to an article posted about her and Devin Booker, penned down a bold tweet on April 30.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this c**ch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

NBA return on the cards

The Phoenix Suns are among the 22 teams that will return to action at Walt Disney World in Orlando to complete the 2019-20 season. As per the format of the NBA restart, each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season games. The best eight teams in each conference will proceed to the playoffs. Devin Booker's Suns were the last team to qualify for the resumption of the league. The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and San Antonio Spurs are ahead of the Phoenix Suns to secure the last playoff spot.

