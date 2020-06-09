Disney NBA Logos Re-imagined By Artist After League Heads To Disney World For Resumption

After a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019/20 NBA season will resume on July 31. Recently, the league announced a revamped regular season format which would see the top 22 NBA teams with respect to win-loss record will head to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida to play the final part of the season. Amid the excitement for NBA teams heading to Disney World, an Australian artist re-designed the logos of NBA teams with inspiration from some of the popular Disney characters.

Phoebe Mae Williams from Melbourne, Australia uploaded Disney NBA logos of some of the franchises to her Instagram handle, PK Air Designs. On Sunday, Williams released her first Disney NBA logos of Eastern Conference sides Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Celtics logo featured Mickey Mouse dressed as Lucky the Leprechaun while the Bucks logo had Bambi in the middle.

The two Disney NBA logos were a huge hit among fans on social media, which inspired her to re-design the logos of other popular NBA teams. Here are the other Disney NBA logos and the characters which inspired them:

Disney NBA logos: Toronto Raptors with Rex from Toy Story, Golden State Warriors as Sleeping Beauty Castle

Disney NBA logos: Minnesota Timberwolves with the Hyena from The Lion King, Chicago Bulls with Pumba

Disney NBA logos: Los Angeles Lakers with Mickey Mouse, Memphis Grizzlies with Winnie The Pooh

Disney NBA logos: Miami Heat with Princess Ariel, Charlotte Hornets with Dumbo

Disney NBA logos: Orlando Magic featuring the hat from Fantasia, LA Clippers inspired by Pirates of Caribbean

Disney NBA logos: Dallas Mavericks with Bullseye from Toy Story, Washington Wizards with Fantasia wizards

NBA Disney return: When does NBA season start again?

As mentioned above, the NBA Disney return is slated for July 31. According to the statement released by the NBA, "the 22 returning teams would be the 16 teams in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences." 13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 teams from the Eastern Conference will form the 22 NBA teams going to Orlando.

NBA teams going to Orlando: 22 NBA teams list

A reminder of how the standings look and who's heading to Orlando 👀 pic.twitter.com/X1ottDknIA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

