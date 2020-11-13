Suns Unveil Their New 'The Valley' Jersey Ahead Of NBA 2020-21 Season, Fans React Online

For the 2020-21 season, the NBA teams are slowly revealing city edition jerseys and uniforms. Most of them are a blend of the modern pattern and an old era, paying homage to the city the team plays in. The new designs have elicited a mixed reaction from fans, as some love the idea of the jerseys, but some think the patterns are not appealing. The Phoenix Suns recently revealed their "The Valley" jersey, which honours the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Suns city edition: Suns unveil their new The Valley jersey

.@Suns debut their new City Edition jerseys 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7yb2kfDfDi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 12, 2020

The Suns shared photos of their new uniform, while providing information about the same. As per their release, the new Suns city edition jersey "embraces the swagger embodied by the fans and their everlasting passion for their team". The jersey honours The Vallery's scenery and sunset, but while adding a modern twist to it.

Congrats to Jeff on grabbing himself a Valley jersey today!]



Stay tuned on our Twitter and the Suns App the next couple of weeks for a daily scavenger hunt! (Any non-virtual event, you must wear a mask upon arrival)#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/ynguwbS5Zn — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 13, 2020

Fans react to the Suns new jersey on social media

Definitely buying this when it comes out, absolutely amazing jersey — Chris Dring (@ChrisDring27) November 12, 2020

I just might pick up a Booker jersey to rep The Valley. Different valley but still dope lol #209 — Matthew J. Avila (@El_Mattador89) November 12, 2020

looking forward to CP3 wearing that jersey soon — Eli Zaretsky (@ezpass1050) November 12, 2020

This is giving me south beach Miami jersey vibes — O’dell (@OBKNY) November 13, 2020

Now I just need to find a Suns player that would justify purchasing one of these lol. — Noah’s Dad aka Taylor Garfield (@TJGarf) November 12, 2020

While the words "The Valley" are written in white, the colours at the back are also meant to mean the Camelback Mountain, which looks over the valley. The orange, yellow and purple colours also stand for the Arizona sunset and sunrise. The jersey is black except for the colours and will have the Paypal logo in a corner. The collection is available for preorder and will available for sale from December 3.

While the Suns failed to make it to the playoffs this season, they were undefeated at the NBA bubble in Orlando. With the league returning on December 22, the team is ready to carry forward their success, aiming for the playoffs. “We just want to build on it, man,” Devin Booker said. “Honestly, it's not surprising to me".

(Image credits: Phoenix Suns, NBA site)