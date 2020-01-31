Super Bowl LIV Tickets Varying Between Opposite Ends Of The Spectrum Ahead Of Mega Event

Super Bowl LIV is almost upon us as we approach the business end of the Super Bowl week. With pre-match preparations and the Super Bowl Live event almost done and dusted, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Miami this weekend. While a number of NFL fans have already purchased their Super Bowl LIV tickets, here are a few hacks for the fans who have missed out.

Super Bowl LIV: How to buy cheap Super Bowl tickets?

According to ticketing site TickPick, the best time to purchase Super Bowl tickets is usually three to five days before the event. For Super Bowl LIV, the prices for the tickets are currently ranging between $3,000 and $6,000. On the secondary market, websites like StubHub and SeatGeek are selling tickets upwards of $5,200. The cheapest tickets on Stubhub are listed at $4,641, whereas Ticketmaster lists them at $5, 184.

Ticketing sites like TickPick, which charge a minimal service fee are more likely to yield the cheaper Super Bowl tickets. Sites that charge the sellers a minimal commission and a negligible fee to the buyer on the secondary market are currently listing the tickets at close to $4,100 with the next-cheapest within $300. NFL Ticket Exchange's lowest ticket price was $4,770 on Jan. 30.

Super Bowl LIV hype sends ticket sales into a frenzy

Last week, Super Bowl LIV tickets were reportedly selling for anywhere between $4,200-$6,000 for a single ticket. In addition to the fees, however, the ticket prices leapt to the uncomfortable end of the $6,000-mark. The average prices for the Super Bowl tickets are expected to inflate even higher as the week progresses. The ceiling for the most expensive ticket for the Chiefs vs 49ers match-up in Miami is currently hovering around $70,000.

