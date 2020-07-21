NBA Restart Rosters: Teams, Replacement Players And Roster Expansion In The East

The NBA will be resuming their 2019-20 season on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Wolrd in Orlando, Florida. Ten days before the league starts again, the NBA has released the final NBA restart rosters. These include a final list of players who will travel to the NBA campus. The teams will play three scrimmages starting this week before resuming the season next Thursday. As per the NBA's report, these NBA restart rosters include players who were signed before the transaction period offered by the league concluded.

NBA Eastern Conference standings

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES PCT 1. Milwaukee Bucks 53 12 .815 2. Toronto Raptors 46 18 .719 3. Boston Celtics 43 21 .672 4. Miami Heat 41 24 .631 5. Indiana Pacers 39 26 .600 6. Philadelphia 76ers 39 26 .600 7. Brooklyn Nets 30 34 .469 8. Orlando Magic 30 35 .462 9. Washington Wizards 21 40 .375

NBA Eastern Conference: Final NBA restart rosters before the restart on July 30

Milwaukee Bucks roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Eric Bledsoe

Sterling Brown

Pat Connaughton

Donte DiVincenzo

George Hill

Ersan Ilyasova

Kyle Korver

Brook Lopez

Robin Lopez

Frank Mason

Wesley Matthews

Khris Middleton

Marvin Williams

Toronto Raptors roster

OG Anunoby

Chris Boucher

Oshae Brissett

Terence Davis

Marc Gasol

Dewan Hernandez

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Serge Ibaka

Stanley Johnson

Kyle Lowry

Patrick McCaw

Malcolm Miller

Norman Powell

Pascal Siakam

Matt Thomas

Fred VanVleet

Paul Watson

Boston Celtics roster

Jaylen Brown

Carsen Edwards

Tacko Fall

Javonte Green

Gordon Hayward

Enes Kanter

Romeo Langford

Semi Ojeleye

Vincent Poirier

Marcus Smart

Jayson Tatum

Daniel Theis

Kemba Walker

Brad Wanamaker

Tremont Waters

Robert Williams III

Grant Williams

Miami Heat roster

Bam Adebayo

Kyle Alexander

Jimmy Butler

Jae Crowder

Goran Dragic

Udonis Haslem

Tyler Herro

Solomon Hill

Andre Iguodala

Derrick Jones Jr.

Meyers Leonard

Kendrick Nunn

KZ Okpala

Kelly Olynyk

Duncan Robinson

Chris Silva

Gabe Vincent

Indiana Pacers roster

Goga Bitadze

Brian Bowen II

Malcolm Brogdon

Aaron Holiday

Justin Holiday

Alize Johnson

Jeremy Lamb

TJ Leaf

T.J. McConnell

Doug McDermott

Naz Mitrou-Long

Victor Oladipo

Domantas Sabonis

JaKarr Sampson

Edmond Sumner

Myles Turner

T.J. Warren

Philadelphia 76ers roster

Alec Burks

Joel Embiid

Tobias Harris

Al Horford

Furkan Korkmaz

Shake Milton

Raul Neto

Kyle O'Quinn

Norvel Pelle

Josh Richardson

Glenn Robinson III

Mike Scott

Marial Shayok

Ben Simmons

Matisse Thybulle

Brooklyn Nets roster

Jarrett Allen

Justin Anderson

Chris Chiozza

Jamal Crawford

Donta Hall

Joe Harris

Tyler Johnson

Rodions Kurucs

Caris LeVert

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Jeremiah Martin

Dzanan Musa

Garrett Temple

Lance Thomas

Orlando Magic roster

D.J. Augustin

Mo Bamba

Khem Birch

Michael Carter-Williams

Gary Clark

James Ennis III

Evan Fournier

Melvin Frazier Jr.

Markelle Fultz

Aaron Gordon

Jonathan Isaac

Wes Iwundu

BJ Johnson

Vic Law

Terrence Ross

Nikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards roster

Isaac Bonga

Troy Brown Jr.

Thomas Bryant

Jerian Grant

Rui Hachimura

Ian Mahinmi

Garrison Matthews

Shabazz Napier

Anzejs Pasecniks

Jerome Robinson

Admiral Schofield

Ish Smith

Jarrod Uthoff

Moritz Wagner

Johnathan Williams

NBA Eastern Conference: What have been the changes in the rosters?

The Nets have signed Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson ahead of the restart to make up for the absence of DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, who will be missing the season due to COVID-19 diagnosis. The Wizards have also signed Jerian Grant. Wizards star Bradley Beal is sidelined from the restart due to a reported right rotator cuff injury.

According to NBA's rules, each team will be permitted to bring 17 players to Orlando, which will include 15 players on standard contracts and two more two-way players. If a player tests positive for COVID-19 after the games begin, he will be placed in quarantine for at least seven days before being allowed to return to the NBA campus. The teams were allowed to sign free agents, convert two-way players into full NBA contracts and waive players during the transaction period allowed by the league.

NBA restart rosters: NBA players sitting out the season restart

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards

(Image source: NBA official site)