NBA Restart Rosters: Teams, Replacement Players And Roster Expansion In The East

The NBA will be resuming their 2019-20 season on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney Wolrd in Orlando, Florida. Ten days before the league starts again, the NBA has released the final NBA restart rosters. These include a final list of players who will travel to the NBA campus. The teams will play three scrimmages starting this week before resuming the season next Thursday. As per the NBA's report, these NBA restart rosters include players who were signed before the transaction period offered by the league concluded.
Also read | NBA going with shorter games for Disney exhibition openers, NBA restart rosters
NBA Eastern Conference standings
|RANK
|TEAM
|WINS
|LOSSES
|PCT
|1.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|53
|12
|.815
|2.
|Toronto Raptors
|46
|18
|.719
|3.
|Boston Celtics
|43
|21
|.672
|4.
|Miami Heat
|41
|24
|.631
|5.
|Indiana Pacers
|39
|26
|.600
|6.
|Philadelphia 76ers
|39
|26
|.600
|7.
|Brooklyn Nets
|30
|34
|.469
|8.
|Orlando Magic
|30
|35
|.462
|9.
|Washington Wizards
|21
|40
|.375
NBA Eastern Conference: Final NBA restart rosters before the restart on July 30
Milwaukee Bucks roster
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Eric Bledsoe
- Sterling Brown
- Pat Connaughton
- Donte DiVincenzo
- George Hill
- Ersan Ilyasova
- Kyle Korver
- Brook Lopez
- Robin Lopez
- Frank Mason
- Wesley Matthews
- Khris Middleton
- Marvin Williams
Also read | NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart: NBA restart rosters, NBA Western Conference, Eastern Conference
Toronto Raptors roster
- OG Anunoby
- Chris Boucher
- Oshae Brissett
- Terence Davis
- Marc Gasol
- Dewan Hernandez
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
- Serge Ibaka
- Stanley Johnson
- Kyle Lowry
- Patrick McCaw
- Malcolm Miller
- Norman Powell
- Pascal Siakam
- Matt Thomas
- Fred VanVleet
- Paul Watson
Also read | NBA 2019-20: All about the NBA Eastern Conference sides this season, Bucks roster, Celtics roster
Boston Celtics roster
- Jaylen Brown
- Carsen Edwards
- Tacko Fall
- Javonte Green
- Gordon Hayward
- Enes Kanter
- Romeo Langford
- Semi Ojeleye
- Vincent Poirier
- Marcus Smart
- Jayson Tatum
- Daniel Theis
- Kemba Walker
- Brad Wanamaker
- Tremont Waters
- Robert Williams III
- Grant Williams
Miami Heat roster
- Bam Adebayo
- Kyle Alexander
- Jimmy Butler
- Jae Crowder
- Goran Dragic
- Udonis Haslem
- Tyler Herro
- Solomon Hill
- Andre Iguodala
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Meyers Leonard
- Kendrick Nunn
- KZ Okpala
- Kelly Olynyk
- Duncan Robinson
- Chris Silva
- Gabe Vincent
Indiana Pacers roster
- Goga Bitadze
- Brian Bowen II
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Aaron Holiday
- Justin Holiday
- Alize Johnson
- Jeremy Lamb
- TJ Leaf
- T.J. McConnell
- Doug McDermott
- Naz Mitrou-Long
- Victor Oladipo
- Domantas Sabonis
- JaKarr Sampson
- Edmond Sumner
- Myles Turner
- T.J. Warren
Philadelphia 76ers roster
- Alec Burks
- Joel Embiid
- Tobias Harris
- Al Horford
- Furkan Korkmaz
- Shake Milton
- Raul Neto
- Kyle O'Quinn
- Norvel Pelle
- Josh Richardson
- Glenn Robinson III
- Mike Scott
- Marial Shayok
- Ben Simmons
- Matisse Thybulle
Brooklyn Nets roster
- Jarrett Allen
- Justin Anderson
- Chris Chiozza
- Jamal Crawford
- Donta Hall
- Joe Harris
- Tyler Johnson
- Rodions Kurucs
- Caris LeVert
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Jeremiah Martin
- Dzanan Musa
- Garrett Temple
- Lance Thomas
Orlando Magic roster
- D.J. Augustin
- Mo Bamba
- Khem Birch
- Michael Carter-Williams
- Gary Clark
- James Ennis III
- Evan Fournier
- Melvin Frazier Jr.
- Markelle Fultz
- Aaron Gordon
- Jonathan Isaac
- Wes Iwundu
- BJ Johnson
- Vic Law
- Terrence Ross
- Nikola Vucevic
Washington Wizards roster
- Isaac Bonga
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Thomas Bryant
- Jerian Grant
- Rui Hachimura
- Ian Mahinmi
- Garrison Matthews
- Shabazz Napier
- Anzejs Pasecniks
- Jerome Robinson
- Admiral Schofield
- Ish Smith
- Jarrod Uthoff
- Moritz Wagner
- Johnathan Williams
NBA Eastern Conference: What have been the changes in the rosters?
The Nets have signed Tyler Johnson and Justin Anderson ahead of the restart to make up for the absence of DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, who will be missing the season due to COVID-19 diagnosis. The Wizards have also signed Jerian Grant. Wizards star Bradley Beal is sidelined from the restart due to a reported right rotator cuff injury.
Also read | NBA replacement players: NBA free agent JR Smith likely to replace Avery Bradley on Lakers roster
According to NBA's rules, each team will be permitted to bring 17 players to Orlando, which will include 15 players on standard contracts and two more two-way players. If a player tests positive for COVID-19 after the games begin, he will be placed in quarantine for at least seven days before being allowed to return to the NBA campus. The teams were allowed to sign free agents, convert two-way players into full NBA contracts and waive players during the transaction period allowed by the league.
NBA restart rosters: NBA players sitting out the season restart
- Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards
(Image source: NBA official site)