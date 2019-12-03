Bucks Vs Knicks Highlights: Bucks Emulate 1981-82 Team's Record Of 12 Consecutive Wins

The Milwaukee Bucks registered a massive 132-88 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 29 points and 15 rebounds. This was the Bucks' 12th consecutive win and the Knicks' 7th straight loss. Antetokounmpo completed his double-double 14 minutes into the game. The Bucks had a 47-point advantage in the Q2 when he scored his 10th rebound and 20th league-leading double-double with 4 minutes and 43 seconds left. The Bucks' winning streak is also the longest this season and also the franchise's longest since the 1981-1982 season. The Bucks were previously tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for a 17-3 win-loss record.

Bucks vs Knicks highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to blowout win

The best of The Greek Freak:



29 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST | 22 MIN. pic.twitter.com/isNhpFGHno — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Longest Bucks WIN streak since 1981-82. #FearTheDeer — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Antetokounmpo shot 10-of-14 from the field while making 3 out of 4 from the three-point range in 22 minutes. The Knicks shot only 4 of 24 during Q1 and then trailed with a 15-33 disadvantage. The Bucks were leading 93-54 with five minutes left in Q3 right before Antetokounmpo's exit. DJ Wilson recorded a career-high 19 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and George Hill added 16 and 14 points respectively. In Q4, Thanasis Antetokounmpo played for 12 minutes and scored 10 points and 3 assists. For the Knicks, Julius Randle scored 19 points while Damyean Doston scored 15 points. The Knicks shot 30.8% from the field and made 25.6% of their three-point attempts, shooting only 10 of 39. The Bucks and the Knicks will next play against each other on Sunday, December 22, 6:00 AM IST (December 21, 7:00 PM EST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

