The Last Dance Made MJ Look Like A Superhero And Everybody Else Like A Villain: Perkins

While Michael Jordan's The Last Dance is now ESPN's most successful documentary, the series has also brought in a lot of criticism for Jordan. His former Chicago Bulls teammate Horace Grant called Jordan a "snitch" in response to Jordan's accusation of Grant being the source of Sam Smith's controversial book, "The Jordan Rules", and Scottie Pippen is reportedly 'beyond livid' at the way he is portrayed in the documentary. Former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins recently made an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, where he talked about The Last Dance and Jordan's role in it.

Also read | The Last Dance criticism: Scottie Pippen upset over with Michael Jordan The Last Dance

Kendrick Perkins calls out Michael Jordan for revealing too much in The Last Dance

Also read | The Last Dance criticism: Dennis Rodman calls out Bulls teammates for Michael Jordan's The Last Dance criticism

In the interview, Perkins said that he thinks The Last Dance makes Jordan feel like a 'superhero', while everyone else looks 'like a villain'. He further added that Jordan broke every 'player code imaginable'. He mentioned Grant, Pippen and Scott Burrell, talking about Jordan mentioning the drugs, and how everyone has been looking at Pippen like he is now a 'selfish individual'. Perkins ended his comment by saying that The Last Dance was made to praise Jordan, but it could have been done without tearing down other people's greatness. Last week, Perkins also listed his all-time most all-around players, which did not include Jordan.

Also read | Kendrick Perkins on Michael Jordan: Perkins overlooks Michael Jordan in top five all-around NBA players shortlist

Jackie MacMullan, who was also on The Jump, talked about what some people felt about the documentary. She revealed that some players thought it would be about the Bulls team. While they were an integral part of the team, the documentary was mostly about Jordan. As per MacMullan, many of them felt 'duped' from the start. She further added that everyone has different versions of the truth, which may have caused problems.

Also read | Paul Pierce spit at Cavs bench was 'ultimate disrespect' to LeBron James: Kendrick Perkins

Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen unhappy with the documentary

Horace Grant, who was accused by Jordan to giving away secrets to Sam Smith for his book "The Jordan Rules", called him out and referred to the six-time NBA champion as a snitch. He even confirmed Smith's story about Jordan denying him food after a bad game, saying that the incident did not sit well with him. As per Grant, the documentary left out details where players stood up to Jordan'. Pippen was reported to be 'beyond livid' with Michael Jordan as he was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary. As per reports, Pippen feels like he was not aware of what he was getting into when he agreed to do the documentary.