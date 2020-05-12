Last Updated:

Kawhi Leonard Bagged Historic Game 7 Buzzer-beater Vs Philadelphia 76ers OTD Last Year

Throwback to when Kawhi Leonard sent Raptors fans into a frenzy with an epic buzzer-beater against 76ers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2019.

Written By
Daniel Arambur
kawhi leonard

The Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 will forever be etched in the minds of Toronto fans because of the man who went on to win the NBA Finals MVP award that season - Kawhi Leonard. En route their first NBA Championship, the Raptors were up against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers as they looked to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The series was tied at 3-3 as Raptors battled hard against A strong 76ers side that boasted the likes of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. However, the Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 will go down in NBA history due to the Kawhi Leonard game winner which propelled Toronto into the Finals.

Also Read | Jimmy Butler recalls Kawhi Leonard's buzzer-beater that took place in the raptors vs 76ers Game 7

Road to NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2019

Kawhi Leonard vs 76ers

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard lawsuit against Nike dismissed in court; 'Klaw' logo remains disputed

Road to NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2019

Kawhi Leonard bagged historic Game 7 buzzer-beater vs Philadelphia 76ers OTD last year

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George may not re-sign with Clippers if season is cancelled: Report

On May 12, 2019, Kawhi Leonard's contested baseline jumper over the outstretched right arm of Joel Embiid bounced on the rim four times before falling in. In doing so, Kawhi Leonard scored the first-ever Game 7 buzzer-beater and only the second shot in NBA history which ended the series in a do-or-die game. Leonard helped the Raptors win the Eastern Conference Semi-finals series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 92-90 Game 7 victory and advance to just their second-ever appearance in the Conference Finals. They went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and win their first-ever Conference Championship and set up a tie with Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard shares BANTER Kobe Bryant story after winning NBA All-Star MVP

Kawhi Leonard vs 76ers

Kawhi Leonard game winner aftershock

Also Read | How LeBron James reacted to a young Kawhi Leonard playing against him during Heat vs Spurs

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all