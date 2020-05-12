The Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 will forever be etched in the minds of Toronto fans because of the man who went on to win the NBA Finals MVP award that season - Kawhi Leonard. En route their first NBA Championship, the Raptors were up against the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers as they looked to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The series was tied at 3-3 as Raptors battled hard against A strong 76ers side that boasted the likes of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. However, the Raptors vs 76ers Game 7 will go down in NBA history due to the Kawhi Leonard game winner which propelled Toronto into the Finals.

Road to NBA Eastern Conference Finals 2019

Kawhi Leonard vs 76ers

With another monster game vs the 76ers, Kawhi Leonard becomes the 5th player in NBA history to record 150 points, 30 rebounds and 15 assists through the first four games of a playoff series.



The four others to do so are all Hall of Famers (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1ocvZhR5sl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 6, 2019

Kawhi Leonard bagged historic Game 7 buzzer-beater vs Philadelphia 76ers OTD last year

On May 12, 2019, Kawhi Leonard's contested baseline jumper over the outstretched right arm of Joel Embiid bounced on the rim four times before falling in. In doing so, Kawhi Leonard scored the first-ever Game 7 buzzer-beater and only the second shot in NBA history which ended the series in a do-or-die game. Leonard helped the Raptors win the Eastern Conference Semi-finals series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a 92-90 Game 7 victory and advance to just their second-ever appearance in the Conference Finals. They went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and win their first-ever Conference Championship and set up a tie with Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard game winner aftershock

Kawhi Leonard: "It was great (...) That’s something I never experienced before, Game 7, a game-winning shot. It was a blessing to be able to get to that point and make that shot and feel that moment.” #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/2ypkT0RP1E — 𝚃𝙱ł𝚊𝚜𝚒𝚞 (@sportsfan_pl) May 12, 2020

