Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley Charged With 5th-degree Drug Possession, Threat Of Violence

This week, Minnesota Timberwolves' guard Malik Beasley was arrested and charged with drug possession and threat of violence. Reports reveal that the NBA star pointed a rifle at a family of three that came to his rental home in Plymouth – a Minneapolis suburb. The family apparently approached his house during a parade of homes tour. Additionally, Beasley and his girlfriend are also facing drug possession charges.

Here is the press release from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office regarding charges brought against #Timberwolves RFA Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao. pic.twitter.com/bq8Zn1FmyX — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) October 29, 2020

Also read | Minnesota Timberwolves for sale: How much is the NBA team worth?

What did Malik Beasley do? Malik Beasley drug possession and threat of violence

According to @StarTribune, Malik Beasley was charged with drug possession and threats of violence;



“Malik Beasley angrily aimed a rifle at a couple and their teenage child in an SUV outside his Plymouth home, where a large stash of marijuana was seized by police.” pic.twitter.com/VZEpIXuJIE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2020

After the incident, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office released a statement on the matter. Beasley and his girlfriend – Montana Yao – are also facing drug charges as the search in their home led to the seizure of almost two pounds of marijuana. Both of them are charged with fifth-degree drug possession, while Beasley is also charged with felony threats of violence towards the family.

Also read | Minnesota Timberwolves state they won't be taking George Floyd's death lightly

The following is a statement from the @Timberwolves on Malik Beasley:



“We are aware of the charges involving Malik Beasley. We take these allegations seriously and will let the legal process run its course.” — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 29, 2020

As per reports, the incident took place on September 26. “We are aware of the charges involving Malik Beasley,” read the Timberwolves statement. They added that they are taking the allegations seriously and will wait for the legal process to "run its course".

Also read | Timberwolves were uncomfortable with Jimmy Butler being the "toughest" guy on the team

Malik Beasley case details

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a September 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota, residence, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium learned.



Joint statement from his attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga: pic.twitter.com/Ia58ihWosv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2020

As per the charges, the couple and their 13-year-old daughter pulled up near Beasley's house in an SUV during the parade. While Beasley's house was roped off, he approached the vehicle himself with the rifle in his hand, before tapping their window. As per the prosecutors, he cursed at the family to leave while pointing the gun.

The weapon is described as an "all-black assault rifle with a forehand grip" plus a scope. Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga – Beasley's attorney's – stated that they will cooperate with the law, reviewing the charges and discovery carefully.

Later, the 911 calls made caused the authorities to check his home for the rifle. When they entered, there was an "overwhelming odor" of marijuana, which helped them find 1.8 pounds stashed away in his home. The rifle was found, along with a 12-gauge shotgun and one handgun. The footage of Beasley taking his rifle outside was seized by the police promptly. Furthermore, Yao stated that the marijuana was hers and she bought it from a medical dispensary.

Reports add that Beasley has a court appearance on November 19, while Yao is called on December 29. Both Beasley and his girlfriend are aged 23 and even have a son – Makai Joseph Beasley – who was born last March. Beasley started playing in the NBA since 2016 and was traded to the Timberwolves midseason by the Denver Nuggets. He averaged 20.7 points in the 14 games he played for the team.

Also read | NBA Draft Lottery winners and losers as Timberwolves get No 1 pick ahead of Warriors

(Image credits: NBA website)