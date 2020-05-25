TP Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power will square off against Cathay Life in the upcoming Cathay Life game. The game will be held on Monday, May 25 at 2:30 PM IST at the Banqiao Stadium in Taiwan. The TP vs CA game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TP vs CA Dream11 prediction, TP vs CA Dream11 team and TP vs CA Dream11 top picks.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: Taiwan Power preview

Currently, Taiwan Power are ranked fourth on the points table with one win and seven losses. They were last defeated by Chunghua Telecom on May 17 with a 66-61 score. Chunghua Telecom is also the only team they have beaten this year. The team is averaging 53.4 points per game while shooting 37.9% from the field and 72.5% from the free-throw line. Kuo Chia-Wen is the only one averaging in double digiting by scoring 10.6 points per game while shooting 35.9% from the field and 70.6% from the free-throw line. Yu Ke-Shi following with an average of 9.3 points per game.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction: Cathay Life preview

Cathay Life are currently ranked first on the points table with eight wins and zero losses. The team is currently undefeated with eight consecutive victories. They last defeated Taiyuan on May 17 with a massive 117-47 margin. The team is averaging 85 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 72.8% from the free-throw line. Their top scorer Wei-An Chen is averaging 17.7 points per game while shooting 56.2% from the field. Lin Yu-Ting and Zheng Yi-Xiu are averaging are scoring 16.8 and 14.8 points per game.

TP vs CA Dream11 team squad

TP vs CA Dream11 team squad – Cathay Life

Huang Fan-Shan, Jou-Chen Huang, Pin Lo, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Lan Hao-Yu, Han Ya-En, Wang Wei-Lin, Lin Yu-Ting, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing, Chen Yu-Chun, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Wu Yi-Ting.

TP vs CA Dream11 team squad – Taiwan Power

Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu.

TP vs CA Dream11 prediction

Note: The TP vs CA Dream11 prediction and TP vs CA Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

