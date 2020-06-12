TP Vs TY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiwan Power will square off against Taiyuan Textile in a Women's Super Basketball League game this weekend. The game will be held on Friday, June 12 at 4:30 PM IST in Taipei. The TP vs TY Dream11 prediction game can be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TP vs TY Dream11 prediction, TP vs TY Dream11 team and TP vs TY Dream11 top picks.

TP vs TY Dream11 prediction: Taiwan Power preview

Currently, Taiwan Power are at the bottom of the league. They have won only two out of their 12 games this campaign. They last played Chunghua Telecom where they lost with a 68-62 scoreline. Before that game, they played Cathay Life, where they lost with a 93-53 margin. If they lose against Taiyuan, the team will be on a three-game losing streak.

TP vs TY Dream11 prediction: Taiyuan preview

On the other hand, Taiyuan are ranked third on the Women's Super Basketball League points table. Out of 12 games played, they have won five and lost seven. They last played against Cathay Life, where they lost by a massive 93-58 margin. Before that, they lost to Chunghua Telecom with an 87-58 scoreline. If they lose this game against Taiwan Power, they will be on a four-game losing streak. Out of the last five games, Taiyuan have only won one.

TP vs TY Dream11 team squad

TP vs TY Dream11 team squad – Taiwan Power

Kuo Chia-Wen, Lai Xin-Yu, Yuzhen Zhuang, Peng Huizhen, Yu Ke-Shi, Lin Yi-Jun, Li Yixuan, Lin Jiaci, Su-Yi Rou, Chun-Huan Li, You-Jing Jhang, Wu Yi-Xuan, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiye, Liu Yi-Chun, Xin Yizhi, Li Ya-Jie, Yang Zhiyu

TP vs TY Dream11 team squad – Taiyuan

Chen Yi-Feng, Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Ching Cho, Chen Ting-Yu, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Liu Jun-Yi, Wu Ying Jie, Lin Wen-Yu, Tsai Pei-Chen

TP vs TY Dream11 top picks

Shen Hsin

Yu Ke-Shi

Su-Yi Rou

Cheng Ting-Yu

Hsieh Jung-Chu

TP vs TY Dream11 prediction

Note: The TP vs TY Dream11 prediction and TP vs TY Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image courtesy: canva.com)