TPN Vs SBW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Tianjin Pioneers will square off against Sichuan Blue Whales in the upcoming match of the ongoing Chinese Basketball Association League 2020-21. The TPN vs SBW match is scheduled to commence at 5:30 PM IST on Monday, December 28. Here we take a look at our TPN vs SBW Dream11 team, TPN vs SBW match prediction and TPN vs SBW playing 11.

TPN vs SBW live: TPN vs SBW Dream11 prediction and preview

TPN struggled versus the Lions in their previous game but managed to overcome their opponent in overtime. TPN won the match 136-133 with Marko Todorovic and Edwards D' Montre top-scoring for the side with 29 points. He Siyu was the second top-scorer for the side with 21 points. TPN will once again look up to these three players to perform versus SBW.

SBW lost their previous game versus Fly Dragons 105-109 and will be looking to bounce back by registering a win over TPN in the upcoming game. Marcus Georges Hunt was the top-scorer for the side in the previous match with 27 points, while Hamed Haddidi chipped in with 19 points. SBW will once again hope for these two players to score points versus TPN and take the team to victory this time around.

TPN vs SBW Dream11 prediction: TPN vs SBW squad details

TPN squad: D’Montre Edwards, No Ta, Liu Shuai, Jin Xin, Zikai Meng, Tingqian Lin, Marko Todorovic, Wei Liu, Yi Shi, Tian Yu, Guze Yu, Siyu He, CJ Trotter, XiangLong Meng, Yunmeng Zhang, Bolin Han, Fort Ghosn

SBW squad: Hamed Haddadi, Honghan Li, Keqi Li, Hanyi Jing, Songwei Zhu, Marcus Georges-Hunt, Zhennian Zuo, Yuanyu Li, Tangwen Yuan, Ruoyu Su, Shuo Han, Chen Chen, Haonan Chen, Zhenliang Yuan, Zhihan Guo, Linsen Hu, Mengcheng Mo, Tianyi Hou, Tianyi Meng, Xiaohui Yu, Junlin Hu

TPN vs SBW Dream11 prediction: TPN vs SBW top picks

Tangwen Yuan

Marcus Georges-Hunt

Marko Todorovic

Siyu He

TPN vs SBW match prediction: TPN vs SBW Dream11 team

TPN vs SBW live: TPN vs SBW match prediction

As per our TPN vs SBW Dream11 prediction, TPN should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TPN vs SBW Dream11 prediction, top picks and TPN vs SBW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TPN vs SBW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CBA League website