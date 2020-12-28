Why Is Kevin Durant Wearing Number 7? Nets Star Has Special Reason For That

Kevin Durant might have just played two NBA games for the Brooklyn Nets, but he has been around New York for the better part of 18 months now. The 32-year-old had signed for the Nets last season but was set to miss out the entirety of the season due to an Achilles injury suffered in his final game for the Golden State Warriors. Durant, however, isn't donning his iconic 35 in Brooklyn, having opted for number 7 with the Nets.

Why is Kevin Durant wearing number 7? Why did Kevin Durant change number?

Kevin Durant has worn number 35 throughout his basketball career, including his only season with the Texas Longhorns. The number was in honour of his former AAU coach Charles Craig, who was murdered at the age of 35 according to a report by Chip Brown of the Dallas Morning News. Durant had announced the change of number last season in a statement on 35 Ventures’ Twitter account. Warriors have retired Durant's No. 35, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder have since handed out the number, there is an expectation that they will retire it in the future.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kevin Durant revealed why he chose No. 7 for his Brooklyn Nets stint. When asked why is Kevin Durant wearing number 7, the 32-year-old said that he chose the number because it stands for completion in the Bible. The former Golden State star said that God rested on the seventh day after creating Heaven on Earth. With Durant entering the final years of his stellar career, the No. 7 at Brooklyn hints at how he intends to complete his career with the Nets.

The number change has worked well for Kevin Durant, who has starred on his return to the court for the Nets in the NBA 2020/21 season. Brooklyn have romped to wins against the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in their first two games, with Durant in the thick of things along with Kyrie Irving. On his Barclays Center debut, Durant scored 22 points with five rebounds and three assists against his former team. During the Nets vs Celtics game, Durant followed it up with 29 points with four rebounds and three assists as the Nets routed the Celtics 123-95 at TD Garden.

(Image Courtesy: Kevin Durant Instagram)