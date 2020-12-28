LeBron James And Wife Savannah Lash Out At Rumours About Bronny DMing Larsa Pippen

The Larsa Pippen scandal has apparently reached King James and his wife Savannah. Some time ago, false reports spoke about Bronny James DM-ing Larsa Pippen on Instagram, paired with him liking her photos. In response, Savannah James chose to speak up, defending her son from the false rumours. The Los Angeles Lakers icon chimed in a bit later, adding to the message posted by his wife.

LeBron James and wife Savannah lash out after Larsa Pippen Bronny DM rumours

Mrs. Savannah James has spoken. We love to see it. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Bronny pic.twitter.com/FnpuIvOXNf — Brianna Dahlquist (@bridahlquist) December 27, 2020

LeBron just posted this on IG 😳 BSO is in trouble pic.twitter.com/goAyJ4R0eG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2020

Did Bronny James DM Larsa Pippen on Instagram?

Some time ago, Black Sports Online reported that a 16-year-old Bronny James was liking 46-year-old Pippen's Instagram photos, and had reportedly slid into her DMs. Their rumours were false, but also caught Savannah's attention on the internet, causing her to lash out and defend her son, who is still a minor.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on IG, reminding everyone that Bronny is still a minor, irrespective of his presence online. "I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop".

James responded on his own IG story, adding that BSO has messed with the wrong one now. "It won't be cute," James wrote, probably referring to Savannah getting involved in the matter. Many seemed to agree with the James couple, being annoyed that a minor was being linked to a woman older than his father.

Bronny, who is famous for his basketball and online streams along with being James' son, has gained quite a few fans on his own. Earlier, when his dating rumours were being circulated, people had addressed their disgust, unhappy that a minor was being talked about in such a manner.

Larsa Pippen speaks about Bronny's fake DM news, Beasley and Montana Yao

I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo pic.twitter.com/K5jRGarc2L — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

Larsa Pippen too lashed out on Twitter. She threatened to sue BSO, who she asked to stop with their "disgusting" lies. "Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo sh*t is crazy," she wrote in another tweet. The Bronny James scandal comes while Malik Beasley and her affair has had people label her a homewrecker.

Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

She was spotted with the Minnesota Timberwolves star in early December, following which Montana Yao filed for divorce. Beasley's wife stated that she was unaware of this, and had also been asked to leave their home with her and Beasley's son. Beasley – who has liked and commented on Pippen's posts now – was called out for abandoning his family.

In her recent tweets, Pippen defended herself. She dismissed people's claims about her being a homewrecker, adding that Beasley and his ex were already separated. Fans appeared confused over the matter, especially since Yao had claimed to know nothing of the situation.

Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that’s a fact — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

(Image credits: Savannah James, Larsa Pippen Instagram)